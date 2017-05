World Asthma Day: 9 Simple Measures to Manage Asthma & Keep it Under Control

Highlights It is important to understand the pattern of your asthmatic attacks

It is very important to pay attention to your body and understand the pattern of your asthmatic attacks. “Understand the various triggers which result in an asthmatic attack. If possible, jot down your activities and dietary schedule to understand what worsens the situation. Knowing your symptoms will also help you in identifying an asthma trigger and prevent a flare-up before it gets serious,” says Dr. Modi.: These two medical conditions are common causes for asthmatic flare ups. Hence, it is very important to ensure that you are immune to such ailments as they can act as triggers for asthma.Certain changes like quitting smoking can benefit you in the long run and can help in controlling asthma. Eating a wholesome and balanced diet and regular intake of certain superfoods rich in Vitamin E, C, antioxidants, and Omega 3 fatty acids can help boost your immunity naturally and enable you to fight infections and allergies.You must continue to take the prescribed medications as mentioned by your doctor even if you feel instantly relieved. Altering the doses or changing the medicines without consulting your doctor is not advisable.Removing common asthma triggers from your immediate surroundings can help minimize the frequency of asthma attacks. Some common allergy triggers are dust, mites, pollen, cold or dry air, pollution, and moulds.Getting regular exercise can help in keeping your lungs and heart healthy.“There are various forms of inhalers available in the market today and it is very important that you know how to use yours properly in case of a sudden attack,” recommends Dr. Modi. It is also very important to clean and sanitize your inhaler regularly to avoid germs and infections.Steer clear of pollution and dust. Install a room purifier or an air filter in your home to ensure that the air you breathe is clean and dust-free.Pet hair and fecal waste are common asthma triggers and it is advisable to stay away from them.A good lifestyle, healthy meals, and regular physical exercise coupled with the prescribed medication can help anyone with asthma lead a happy life.