World Health Day 2017: 5 Facts About Depression and Other Mental Disorders

Highlights World Health Day is celebrated on 7th April every year

Last year's focus was on diabetes

This year the spotlight is on depression

Every year, World Health Day is celebrated on 7th April with a distinct theme. While last year's focus was on diabetes, this year the spotlight is on one of the most underrated mental disorders - depression. Most people don't like talking about it, while others simply don't treat it as a severe, debilitating ailment. A quick look at the present statistics is enough to understand the appalling severity of the rising number of depression cases. Depression, when unchecked can assume a menacing character with many succumbing to it and ending their lives.



"At worst, depression can lead to suicide, now the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year olds," WHO. Depression in people rose by 18% between 2005 and 2015. It is also the largest cause of disability in the world with most people falling prey to it from low to middle income countries. Suicide rate are also high in low to middle income countries in young people ageing 20-25. WHO's study depicts more suicide cases in men as compare to women all across the globe.

This World Health Day is not only dedicated to understanding depression better but embracing the wide spectrum of mental disorders as well. The day calls for developing empathy towards every sad face and a will to pierce through the veils of loneliness that might push somebody into depression. Here are a few facts about mental health and related disorders that you must know:

1. Close to 20% of the world's children and adolescents have mental disorders or problems.

2. About half of mental disorders begin before the age of 14.

3. Mental and substance use disorders are the leading cause of disability across the world.

4. Close to 8 lakh people commit suicide every year.

5. Mental disorders increase the risk of other diseases like as HIV, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and vice-versa.