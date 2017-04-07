World Health Day: Beat Depression With Yogic Breathing and Meditation

Close to 5.2% of total adult population in India suffers from depression. The disabling ailment is one of the most common mental disorders and the leading cause of disability all across the world. While early detection is believed to contribute a great deal in managing the disease better, a mix of medication and psychiatric therapy is also essential to cope with it better. On the occasion of World Health Day, President Pranab Mukherjee shared his thoughts on the disorder at a summit organized by NIMCARE. The president identified social stigma attached to mental ailments as a major problem in the country.

"The problem of depression often gets ignored due to lack of understanding on the part of the family members. Traditional Indian values along with family systems can be good mechanisms to support those suffering from mental health disorders. I urge medical practitioners to focus on the social support systems, spiritual beliefs and practices as well as system of Yoga in their quest for providing wellbeing to all," he said

Meditation and yoga have long been associated with mental health. The practice is known alleviate stress, anxiety by silencing the mind and shutting out the cacophony of racing thoughts. Practicing yoga stimulates hormones essential for balancing the various processes of the body. Some of the recent studies tie yoga practice with improved brain function. It is also believed to slow down cognitive decline. A combination of regular physical activity and mediation has seen to decrease risk of suicidal attempts is adolescents.

Some of basic postures and breathing techniques can easily be performed by beginners of any age. Just minutes of meditation can help prevent depression. "Our study strongly supports yoga and coherent breathing intervention in major depressive disorder in people who are not on antidepressants and in those who have been on a stable dose of antidepressants and have not achieved a resolution of their symptoms," experts at Boston University School of Medicine.

"Sudarshan Kriya yoga gives people an active method to experience a deep meditative state that's easy to learn and incorporate in diverse settings. It can be practiced as an add-on intervention in major depressive disorders who haven't responded to anti-depressants," Anup Sharma, research fellow at University of Pennsylvania.

"Yoga is excellent for depression. It calms your mind and increases immunity. Any posture or breathing that stimulates the left portion of the brain and generates heat in the body is great for patients with depression. Perform breathing exercises and pranayam everyday, it will help you a great deal," Yogacharya Anoop.

Breathing techniques for depression

Bhastrika: This is similar to the panting and huffing that happens after we finish running or exercising. The only difference is that you need to perform the panting gesture while your body remains static.

Surya Bhedi Pranayam: Aptly described as right-to-right nostril breathing. This stimulates the left side of the brain and helps alleviate depressive mood.

Agnisar: Exhale and take your stomach in, as much as possible. Hold your breath and move your stomach in and out without inhaling.

"Breathing techniques help negate unwanted thoughts. Meditation is excellent for that purpose. Pranayam like Sun salutation (Surya namanskar) and postures that generate heat in body are also ideal for people suffering from mental ailments," conclude Yogi Anoop.

Inputs from PTI