World Water Day: 6 Clever Tips to Reduce Water Wastage at Home
NDTV Food | Updated: March 22, 2017 18:46 IST
Every year, 22nd March is celebrated as World Water Day to create awareness about the urgency and need to make clean drinking water and good sanitation and hygiene facilities available to all. Every year it focuses on a special theme and the theme for World Water Day 2017 is 'Why Waste Water?'. It encourages us to reduce water wastage and also reuse waste water. We're celebrating by spreading the message. We use large amounts of water for numerous purposes from bathing to cleaning and cooking. Here are seven ways to you can conserve water at home, prevent wastage and do your bit.
1. Invest in water saving equipment. You'll find various low-flow shower heads, taps, toilets and washing machines and aerated faucets that use less water. Use automatic dish washers or washing machines only for full load.
2. If you have garden, use a water can for your plants as a hosepipe tends to waste more water. You should mulch your plants and water them early morning or late evening to prevent evaporation and the need to keep watering constantly.
3. Turn off the tap while brushing or washing your hands. It might be for a few seconds but it can help in saving a lot of water. Also, make sure you fix all your leaks. These little things can really make a difference. Similarly, if you're washing your own dishes, then don't leave the water running.
4. When boiling vegetables, try reusing the liquid as stock or in the gravy wherever you can. If you haven't added anything to this water, you can even use it to water your plants once it cools down. Even when you are soaking sprouts and lentils, use drinking water and make sure you reuse the water in cooking.
5. Rooftop harvesting of rain water is a great way to collect and store rain water. You can only reduce when you reuse.
6. Avoid using running water to thaw meat or other frozen food items. You can defrost it overnight in the refrigerator or use the defrost setting on your microwave.
These small things done daily can really help in saving water in the long run. Start today.
