NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
Highlights
  • Yoga can benefit people with chronic non-specific lower back pain
  • yoga asanas under proper guidance can help reduce pain and allow movement
  • The trials for the study were conducted in India, the UK and the US
  • Home
  • Health
  • Yoga Can Benefit Lower Back Pain Patients: Study

Yoga Can Benefit Lower Back Pain Patients: Study

  |  Updated: January 12, 2017 16:43 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Yoga Can Benefit Lower Back Pain Patients: Study

Good news for people suffering from chronic non-specific lower back pain, yoga can help alleviate the condition. Yoga asanas, if performed under proper guidance and supervision, can help reduce pain and allow movement in patients. The trials for the study were conducted in India, the UK and the US. All participants had chronic non-specific lower back pain.



"Our findings suggest that yoga exercise may lead to reducing the symptoms of lower back pain by a small amount," said lead author Susan Wieland from Centre for Integrative Medicine at University of Maryland School of Medicine.



"At the moment we only have low to moderate quality evidence for the effects of yoga before six months as a type of exercise for helping people with chronic lower back pain," Wieland added.



The yoga exercises practised in the studies were developed for low back pain and people should also remember that in each of the studies we reviewed, the yoga classes were led by experienced practitioners.



The study, published in the journal Cochrane Library, summarized the results of 12 randomised trials from 1,080 men and women with an average age between 34 and 48. The Cochrane researchers included studies that compared practising yoga in a class to not doing any back-focused exercise, or to other forms of exercise.



Lower back pain is a common health problem and is usually treated with self-care and over-the-counter medication. For some people, it may last for three months or more, and at this point it is considered "chronic".



The Review found that compared to no exercise, practising yoga might improve back-related function and may also reduce symptoms of lower back pain by a small amount in the first six to 12 months.



"The findings will help people make more informed choices about their future treatment options," the authors wrote.



However, yoga may cause an increase in back pain in some people. About 5 per cent or more yoga participants experienced increased back pain, although this may be similar to the risk of having side effects from other back-focused exercise.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  Back PainLower Back PainYogaHealth
5 Health Blunders We Need to Stop Making Now!
5 Health Blunders We Need to Stop Making Now!
Weight-Lifting Exercises May Cut Risks of Heart Disease, Diabetes
Weight-Lifting Exercises May Cut Risks of Heart Disease, Diabetes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 