Yoga for Cancer: How to Manage the Disease Better

Sparshita Saxena | Updated: February 06, 2017 19:07 IST
Allow us to share with you a few tips that can benefit cancer patients.
- Yoga is divided into a range of breathing techniques and various asanas (postures). Practicing breathing techniques is very beneficial for cancer patients. It helps improve immunity and facilitates detoxification.
- Try Kapalbhati, Bhastrika, Agnisaar kriya to achieve detox benefits. Techniques like Anulom Vilom and Surya Bhedi Pranayam are excellent for fighting diseases and strengthening immunity.
- "Hatha Yoga is another option that can be tried. It focuses on both detoxification and building immunity. It also gives vigour and vitality to the body. However, any yogic practice must be executed under supervision," noted Yogi Anoop
Any ailment is usually the outcome of the imbalance in the functioning of our body. Through yoga, this issue can be addressed and set right. Yoga, therefore can be seen as one of the most inexpensive preventive measures against all types of ailments. "One of the biggest is problem is the body's inability to flush out toxins. When the immune system is unable to get rid of these toxins and it starts harming the body. Yoga is the simplest answer to some of the most complex medical issues. Sedentary lifestyle is a biggest threat to the mankind today, yoga can be a simple way to battle it out," concluded Mr. Anoop.