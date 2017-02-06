Yoga for Cancer: How to Manage the Disease Better

World Cancer Day was celebrated all across on 4th February 2017. This year, experts urged to focus more on the preventive measures as opposed to anything else. Studies also point at the fact that research for the development of preventive measures remains hugely underfunded. As people are more inhibited to get tested at the initial stage, lack of financial aid or proper treatment facilities cripple most countries in the fight against cancer. For those who already suffer from the debilitating disease, a positive attitude, proper medication, a healthy lifestyle and hope are the few things that can make the journey and the hardships a bit easy to handle. Yoga expert Anoop of the Chaitanya Foundation shares how yoga can be picked with with cancer patients both by the survivors as well as those who are currently under treatment. "Yoga is a practice that heals inside out. It has an extremely calm effect on the mind and helps balance all possible imbalances in the bodily processes,"shared Yogacharya.

Allow us to share with you a few tips that can benefit cancer patients.

- Yoga is divided into a range of breathing techniques and various asanas (postures). Practicing breathing techniques is very beneficial for cancer patients. It helps improve immunity and facilitates detoxification.

- Try Kapalbhati, Bhastrika, Agnisaar kriya to achieve detox benefits. Techniques like Anulom Vilom and Surya Bhedi Pranayam are excellent for fighting diseases and strengthening immunity.

- "Hatha Yoga is another option that can be tried. It focuses on both detoxification and building immunity. It also gives vigour and vitality to the body. However, any yogic practice must be executed under supervision," noted Yogi Anoop

Any ailment is usually the outcome of the imbalance in the functioning of our body. Through yoga, this issue can be addressed and set right. Yoga, therefore can be seen as one of the most inexpensive preventive measures against all types of ailments. "One of the biggest is problem is the body's inability to flush out toxins. When the immune system is unable to get rid of these toxins and it starts harming the body. Yoga is the simplest answer to some of the most complex medical issues. Sedentary lifestyle is a biggest threat to the mankind today, yoga can be a simple way to battle it out," concluded Mr. Anoop.