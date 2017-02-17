Yoga For Glowing Skin: 10 Poses That Can Do Wonders

Though it’s a relaxing cobra pose that helps to reduce tension, stress and fatigue, it also helps in skin rejuvenation by supplying extra oxygen to the skin cells which in turn helps the body to flush out the accumulated toxins from the system.

After having tried extravagant beauty products or treatments for your skin rejuvenation are you ready to try something new and inexpensive? With growing awareness, the time and money spent on looking good is at an all-time high. As they say, you must be healthy and well from the inside to be able to look good on the outside. Yoga has proved beneficial here too. It not only has multiple health benefits physically, it is also known to work on your skin and give it a glow like no commercial cream or serums can. All you need is an hour and you will see positive results with zero investment.Abhishek Maheshwari, a yoga instructor says, ‘Pranayama, breathing exercises, headstand, and fish pose are primarily the best for glowing skin’. Practice these asanas to make your skin clear of toxins and pollution!It is also known as the shoulder stand and is considered the most effective yoga asana for glowing skin. It helps in improving skin texture and quality by promoting blood circulation towards your face. Practicing this asana 3 to 5 times a day will get your skin rid of pimple, acne, wrinkles and dullness.It is also known as the Plough pose, and is one of the best asanas for achieving healthy and glowing skin naturally. This asana helps to improve your digestive process that is essential for glowing and healthy skin.This forward-bending pose promotes blood flow to the face and makes it one of the most functional poses for glowing skin. This yoga pose not only increases oxygen supply to the skin cells but also supplies helpful nutrients that fight the damage caused by free radicals and encourages skin rejuvenation.Digestive health is a must for achieving healthy and nourished skin.The seated twist helps in removing toxins and other harmful substances from the organs. Clearing the body of waste is always good for the skin.It is also called the fish pose that promotes healthy skin by improving the functions of the thyroid, pineal, and pituitary glands and normalises the hormones. This asana gives a good stretch to the muscles of the face and throat which makes it one of the beneficial exercises to get rid of double chin Famously known as the Triangle pose, it is indeed the best yoga asana for glowing skin which opens up the lungs, chest and heart. It supplies more oxygen to the skin and hence the skin feels refreshed and rejuvenated.This asana is also called the camel pose, and it involves and intense back bend that helps to open up the rib cage and increase lung capacity for inhaling more oxygen. This pose reduces stress and balances the hormones in the body that are responsible for acne and pimple outbursts.The wind relieving pose is by far the best asana for improving digestion and it also helps in relieving . It also cures constipation which in turn reduces acne and pimples on the face.It is also known as the Mountain Pose , and this simple standing pose helps to concentrate on deep and rhythmic breathing that is a vital element of healthy skin. Getting in more oxygen through controlled breathing helps the body to release harmful toxins and keep the skin healthy and glowing.

