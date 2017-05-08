Yoga for Post-Pregnancy Weight-Loss: Beat Unwanted Fat and Keep Depression at Bay

Highlights Pregnancy is an overwhelming experience

One of the commonly reported instances tied to pregnancy is weight gain

The post-delivery phase holds huge importance for a new mother

"Building up of toxins in the body during pregnancy may generate heat and trigger hormonal imbalances. Also, pregnancy is a highly emotional phase wherein the right part of the brain is increasingly put to use. It is important to practice breathing techniques during and after the delivery to keep a check on the emotional health of the mother," noted Yogi Anoop from the Chaitanya Foundation, Mediyoga.



"One thing that I always tell my clients who have just delivered is to be patient. Your body has undergone a world of a change; it will take time, consistency and lots of patience to get back to what you were earlier. However, a good diet while and after your delivery is half the battle won. Not only will you keep healthy, ward off unwanted weight gain but will also find it easier to cope with the emotional flux and as well as the physical reality of the entire exhaustive process," explained Seema Sondhi, a renowned Delhi-based yoga expert.

"I would never support erratic dieting that most mothers undertake right after their delivery just to achieve weight loss. It is not healthy at all. This is when yoga shows its efficacy as a mild yet effective practice that heals the mind and cures the body. Women who have had normal delivery can easily begin with mild body stretches right after 10 days of child birth. They can begin practicing yoga under supervised guidance after a month. For women with c-section, any form of vigorous activity should be stalled for until 2 months," said Anju Kalhan, a Delhi-based yoga and wellness expert.

We now share with you some easy ways that will help you lose weight and ensure a happy mind post delivery.

Naukasana: The boat pose works on the middle and lower abdomen and takes care of the additional fat accumulation. Practice at least for 10 minutes, twice a day.

: Also known as the locust pose, it is excellent for the lower back. Pregnancy take a toll on your spine, the body bears your weight plus the little life growing inside you. The lumbar region of the spine, therefore, needs to be fortified. Salabhasana takes care of that. Practice at least for 10 minutes, twice a day.



Suryabhedi Pranayam: Right-to-right nostril breathing has an incredible calming effect on the mind. It helps fight depression, mood swings and checks hormonal imbalances. You can also try right-to-left breathing. Practice both for at least 7-11 minutes respectively.



Surya Namaskar: "After the preliminary 4-6 weeks, the first asana that a woman can start doing can probably be the sun salutation. There is nothing like it to engage the entire body and boost positivity. It is great for the endocrine system of the body. Slowly and gradually you can graduate to asanas like trikonasana, the triangle pose and the warrior poses, veerbhadrasana. Deep breathing is always beneficial," concluded Seema Sondhi.



"In my opinion, aiming weight-loss is a wrong approach. You can target toning your body while leading a healthy lifestyle, eating right and practicing yoga. Begin by doing leg stretches, forward bends and deep breathing techniques. Diet is very important, do not starve yourself. Cut down on the bad fats but ensure including coconut oil, ghee and right amount good fats in your daily diet. A healthy mother will raise a healthy child, always remember," concluded Anju.

Consult your medical professional and a certified yoga professional before trying any asana on your own. There will always be a tailor-made fitness plan for every woman as no two pregnancies are the same.