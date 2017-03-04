Yoga For Thyroid: 6 Poses to Help You Lead a Better Life
Thyroid disease is a medical condition which affects the function of thyroid gland. There are mainly two types of thyroid - Hypothyroidism caused by not having enough thyroid hormones and Hyperthyroidism caused by having too much thyroid hormones. Some of the most common symptoms of thyroid include fatigue, low energy, weight gain or loss, inability to tolerate the cold, slow or very fast heart rate, dry skin and constipation or diarrhea depending on what kind of thyroid it is. In both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, there may be swelling of a part of the neck, which is also known as goiter.
It's best to consult a doctor and discuss the way forward but know that yoga and meditation can help in relieving a lot of issues associated with thyroid. A stressful lifestyle can be a major contributor to thyroid but it can be managed by indulging in peaceful yoga sessions every morning. According to Dr. Pushpa Saini, Yoga and Meditation Expert, “Thyroid can be curbed by practicing Ujjai Pranayam. You should also take care of your diet and avoid unhealthy eating when suffering from thyroid.Drinking a concoction of coriander seeds soaked in water is a good remedy for mananging thyroid."
You should consult a physician before you start practicing yoga as it is important to check which kind of thyroid you are suffering from. Although these yoga asanas are good for both hypo and hyperthyroid, they can only help in coping with the system better and do not form a substitute for medicationa and have been suggested by Dr. Saini.
1. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand Pose)
It helps in stimulating thyroid glands and controls thyroxin. In this particular pose, the blood flows from the legs to the head region due to the inverted pose which helps in mitigating thyroid.
2. Halasana (Plough Pose)
This exercise gives compression to the neck thereby, stimulating the abdominal and thyroid glands. It also calms the brain and reduces stress and fatigue.The pose resembles to the Indian plough, hence it is called Halasana.
3. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)
This pose takes the form of a fish and therefore, it is called the Matsyasana. It stretches your neck hence stimulating the thyroid glands. This asana provides gentle healing suited to the needs of thyroid patients, lowers stress levels and reduces the stiffness of muscles and joints. It helps in relaxing the body and preventing mood swings and depression which thyroid might cause.
4. Setubandhasana (Bridge Pose)
If you are able to perform the bridge pose successfully, you will be able to stretch your neck to quite and extent and activate the thyroid glands. It helps in calming the brain, reducing anxiety and improving the digestion system.
5. Bhujangasana ( Cobra Pose)
During this pose, there is a lot of compressing and stretching which helps in regulating the thyroid glands. This pose helps in improving blood circulation and the flexibility of upper and middle back, strengthens the entire back and shoulders, tones the abdomen, expands the chest and reduces stress and fatigue.
6. Sirshasana (Headstand Pose)
It is one of the finest yoga postures as it helps in managing acts directly on the thyroid glands. It aids in balancing the metabolic functions and brings wakefulness and alertness in body.
