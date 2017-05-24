10 Best 4-Ingredient Recipes

Sarika Rana | Updated: May 24, 2017 11:21 IST
1. Jamun Mint Popsicles
Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah
Use the tarty summer fruit to create pretty, purple-hued popsicles to impress your friends. Ridiculously easy to make, you can sprinkle some black salt or chaat masala too for a desi twist. All you need is some jamuns, sprigs of mint, lime and sugar and there you have it!
Here's an easy caramel custard recipe with a twist. This one's made in a pressure cooker and is way quicker and easier to make. So why wait, when you can prepare some for yourself within no time? You would need eggs, sugar, milk and vanilla essence.
Caramel custard recipe with a twist; Image credit: Istock
3. Bread Pudding
Recipe By Chef Aditya Bal and Chef Devanshi
A delicate pudding of bread, milk, raisins and marmalade that will take no time to prepare, bread pudding is that easy. If you haven't tried it yet, do it already!
An easy dessert that combines two of our most favourite flavours - chocolate and coffee, chocolate coffee truffle are simple round balls with a creamy center that have an extra kick of coffee powder. All you need is dark chocolate confectioner, cooking cream, coffee powder and some sugar to make perfection.
These banana chips fried in coconut oil are perfect to snack on while watching your favourite series or movies. They are best stored in an air tight container and can last for days. The four ingredients used include unripe green plantains, coconut oil, turmeric and chilli powder.
Apple fritters are the perfect dessert to satisfy your sugar cravings. Crisp, deep-fried apple slices wrapped in a batter sprinkled with sugar and served hot. Ingredients include all-purpose flour, milk, apples and granulated sugar.
7. Lemon Pepper Popcorn
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
Make your movie night a blockbuster hit with this all-time favourite nibble with a slight twist. Choose to change the classic popcorn with a lemony touch. Ingredients including butter flavoured popcorn, lemon zest, amchoor powder and lemon juice.
An icy treat for a hot summer day made with lemon, ginger, honey and sugar, lemon ginger ice makes the perfect blend of health and taste. Quick to make, it will leave you asking for more.
An icy treat for a hot summer day made with lemon; Image credit: Istock
9. Moong Dal ki Pakori
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Fried fritters made from soaked and ground lentils and served with some tangy chutney of your choice. All you need is soaked dhuli moong dal, fenugreek leaves, ginger and oil.
10. Microwave Chocolate Fudge
Recipe by Chef Divya Burman
Make delicious chocolate fudge in a matter of minutes in a microwave and gorge on to this delight with no guilt. All you need to use are chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, butter and chopped walnuts and there you have it!
Now go on and indulge guilt free! These recipes with not just save you time but also make you enjoy your snack to the fullest.