So, are you already craving for some quick snacks that don't take up forever to cook and satiate your palates at the same time? We bring you our 10 best 4-ingredient recipes that will make you want to hit the kitchen right now.

1. Jamun Mint Popsicles

Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah

Use the tarty summer fruit to create pretty, purple-hued popsicles to impress your friends. Ridiculously easy to make, you can sprinkle some black salt or chaat masala too for a desi twist. All you need is some jamuns, sprigs of mint, lime and sugar and there you have it!

2. Caramel Custard in a Pressure Cooker

Recipe by SmartCooky Recipe by SmartCooky

Here's an easy caramel custard recipe with a twist. This one's made in a pressure cooker and is way quicker and easier to make. So why wait, when you can prepare some for yourself within no time? You would need eggs, sugar, milk and vanilla essence.



3. Bread Pudding

Recipe By Chef Aditya Bal and Chef Devanshi

A delicate pudding of bread, milk, raisins and marmalade that will take no time to prepare, bread pudding is that easy. If you haven't tried it yet, do it already!

4. Chocolate Coffee Truffle

Recipe by Chef Divya Kakkar Recipe by Chef Divya Kakkar

An easy dessert that combines two of our most favourite flavours - chocolate and coffee, chocolate coffee truffle are simple round balls with a creamy center that have an extra kick of coffee powder. All you need is dark chocolate confectioner, cooking cream, coffee powder and some sugar to make perfection.

5. Banana Chips

Recipe by Aysha Tanya Recipe by Aysha Tanya

These banana chips fried in coconut oil are perfect to snack on while watching your favourite series or movies. They are best stored in an air tight container and can last for days. The four ingredients used include unripe green plantains, coconut oil, turmeric and chilli powder.

6. Apple Fritters

Recipe by SmartCooky Recipe by SmartCooky

Apple fritters are the perfect dessert to satisfy your sugar cravings. Crisp, deep-fried apple slices wrapped in a batter sprinkled with sugar and served hot. Ingredients include all-purpose flour, milk, apples and granulated sugar.

7. Lemon Pepper Popcorn

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Make your movie night a blockbuster hit with this all-time favourite nibble with a slight twist. Choose to change the classic popcorn with a lemony touch. Ingredients including butter flavoured popcorn, lemon zest, amchoor powder and lemon juice.

8. Lemon Ginger Ice

Recipe by Chef Roopa Gulati Recipe by Chef Roopa Gulati

An icy treat for a hot summer day made with lemon, ginger, honey and sugar, lemon ginger ice makes the perfect blend of health and taste. Quick to make, it will leave you asking for more.



9. Moong Dal ki Pakori

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Fried fritters made from soaked and ground lentils and served with some tangy chutney of your choice. All you need is soaked dhuli moong dal, fenugreek leaves, ginger and oil.



10. Microwave Chocolate Fudge

Recipe by Chef Divya Burman

Make delicious chocolate fudge in a matter of minutes in a microwave and gorge on to this delight with no guilt. All you need to use are chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, butter and chopped walnuts and there you have it!

Now go on and indulge guilt free! These recipes with not just save you time but also make you enjoy your snack to the fullest.