cheesecake . The moment you take a bite, it melts so effortlessly leaving you asking for more. With every layer, it only gets better and tastier. Typically baked, made of cream cheese and eggs, cheesecakes are prepared in countless flavours which include strawberry , lime, chocolate, toffee, chestnut and red velvet among others. Let us dig in to the rich history of cheesecakes and be thankful for bringing such a dessert in this world.

The Rich History of Cheesecakes

Cheesecake is believed to have originated from ancient Greece and was quite a popular dessert there. It was served to the athletes during the first Olympic Games held in 776 B.C. With the eventual Roman conquest of Greece, the secret recipe went to Romans, which they named as Placenta. Cheesecakes were also known as libum and were often used as an offering at their temples to the Gods. Eventually, the Romans spread cheesecakes from Greece to across Europe. Centuries later, it became popular in America with variant recipes brought in by the immigrants. Nowadays, it is easily available in bakeries with innumerable variants; each one of them with a different flavour, yet equally toothsome.

Now that you have read enough about cheesecakes, how about you trying these 10 best cheesecake recipes that we have picked for you? Here are some easy yet super recipes that will force you to gorge on to this yumminess.

1. Blueberry Cheesecake

Recipe by Chef Noel Nalin Fonseka

This light and creamy cheesecake sits on top of a biscuit layer and is topped by a layer of blueberries. The whole combination of the smooth cheesecake, crunchy biscuits and the gooey blueberries make this a heavenly dessert.



2. Cherry, Litchi and Rambutan Cheesecake

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Rich cheesecake made from fresh cream and mascarpone cheese with flavours of cherry, litchi and rambutan makes it just the perfect binge. If you haven't tried it yet, what's all the waiting for?

3. Cherry Cheesecake

Recipe by Chef Joey Matthew

A gorgeous cheesecake with the sweetness of cherries; smooth and creamy, this cheesecake is sure to delight your palates. The red cherries will have you drooling over this yumminess.



4. Pineapple Cheesecake

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

A cheesecake recipe with loads of pineapple and a buttery digestive biscuit crust. Smooth and creamy, this cheesecake recipe is worth trying.

5. Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Recipe by Chef Nishtha Asrani

A crumbly and buttery base topped with a creamy delight, so much perfectness. This chocolate chip cheesecake recipe is sure to win many hearts.



6. Brownie Bottom Cheesecake

Recipe by Chef Praveen Gonsalves

How about a two in one dessert? Yes, please! A gooey chocolate brownie with a vanilla cheesecake topping will leave you asking for more. Any bets?

7. Strawberry Cheesecake

Recipe by Sonia Khosla

Velvety soft, strawberries and cream make for a dream team together. This recipe uses hung curd and cream instead of cream cheese. You wouldn't have to worry about too many calories.

8. Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar

In this case, the east meets west and we aren't complaining; Cheesecake meets gulab jamun. An interesting combination sure to make a mark at your dinner party, go ahead and give it a try!

9. Chilled Mango Cheesecake

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

What's the best way to bring use to this summery fruit mango? Make a smooth as silk cheesecake with mango puree, hung curd and cream and get ready to dive into a refreshing journey.



10. Cucumber Cheesecake

Recipe by Chef Andy

A unique combination of flavours that you would hate to miss, cucumber cheesecake is a savoury made with cucumber, cheese, garlic, hung curd and cream.

We are sure these recipes are luring enough to start preparing cheesecakes right away. Do let us know which ones you tried and loved the most. Happy indulging!