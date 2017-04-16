NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
10 Best Custard Recipes

   |  Updated: April 16, 2017 10:09 IST

10 Best Custard Recipes
We all talk about comfort food – foods that can lift your spirit instantly with their simple flavors. For those with a sweet tooth, the same love extends to comfort desserts. There are some desserts which do not require any frills and fancy plating. They are best when they are enjoyed in their simple and true form because it is the flavor that strikes a chord more than anything else. One such dessert is the custard. You can spruce it up in numerous ways – adding fruits, meringue, nuts, cream, sugar mesh, salted caramel, chocolate ganache – but even a spoon of simple home-made custard with the distinctive note of vanilla can bowl you over.

While the markets are loaded with instant custard packs in all sorts of flavors, they are nothing close to the original, home-made variant. Yes, making custard at home is not particularly a two-minute job, but like they say, you need to put in a little effort to relish true flavors at its best. Or you could just turn to microwave custard recipes to make it a sweet deal. There are many ways you can dish out custard at the comfort of your home.

The main ingredients that go into the making of custard include eggs, milk, sugar and vanilla. Yes, that’s all! Beyond these, you can add other ingredients to suit your fancy. Summer is definitely the best time to make custard and surprise the little ones at home. To get you started, here are our 10 best custard recipes -

1. Caramel Custard
Recipe by Chef Yasmin

The classic caramel custard, with the goodness of caramelised sugar and vanilla, sprinkled with chocolate powder is an al-time favourite.
 
caramelcustard625

2. Floating Islands
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Fluffy meringue sits atop hot custard – it is hard to resist digging into this childhood favourite.



3. Fruit Trifle
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Enjoy digging into this sinful dessert layered with fruits, cake, custard and jelly.
 
fruit trifle

4. Bajra Tartlets with Fruit Custard
Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah

These pretty little tartlets come with the goodness of bajra. You can fill them up with any creamy delight of your choice, such as cream cheese. Top them up with fruits and serve them as tea-time treats.

Bajra Tartlets With Fruit Custard

5. Fruit Custard
Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal
 
The good old custard made with eggs, sugar, milk, cardamom and a hint of vanilla.
 
fruit custard

6. Coconut and Litchi Creme Caramel
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

An Asian twist to caramel custard with lychees and coconut milk. It’s guaranteed to impress.
 
caramel custard

7. Lagan Nu Custard
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Lagan-Nu-Custard' is a Parsi dessert prepared during weddings. The name itself means 'wedding custard'. Made with simple everyday ingredients like milk, eggs, butter and nuts.
 
custard 620x350

 8. Coconut Custard with Jamun Sauce
Recipe by Chef Roopa Gulati
 
A smooth coconut custard with a beautiful looking jamun sauce. The jamun sauce has mild flavors of cardamom and rose water.
 
jamun custard

9. Summer Fruits with Homemade Custard
Recipe by Chef Joey Mathew

Thick and creamy custard with the light flavor of vanilla, served in a martini glass with chopped fruits of your choice.
 
mix fruit custard
10. Microwave Caramel Custard
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Love custard but have no time to whip it up? Try this simple and easy microwave recipe.

Microwave Caramel Custard


