10 Best Custard Recipes

2. Floating Islands

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Fluffy meringue sits atop hot custard – it is hard to resist digging into this childhood favourite.







3. Fruit Trifle

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani



Enjoy digging into this sinful dessert layered with fruits, cake, custard and jelly.



4. Bajra Tartlets with Fruit Custard

Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah



These pretty little tartlets come with the goodness of







5. Fruit Custard

Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal



The good old custard made with eggs, sugar, milk, cardamom and a hint of vanilla.



6. Coconut and Litchi Creme Caramel

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani



An Asian twist to caramel custard with lychees and coconut milk. It’s guaranteed to impress.



7. Lagan Nu Custard

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Lagan-Nu-Custard' is a Parsi dessert prepared during weddings. The name itself means 'wedding custard'. Made with simple everyday ingredients like milk, eggs, butter and nuts.



8. Coconut Custard with Jamun Sauce

Recipe by Chef Roopa Gulati



A smooth coconut custard with a beautiful looking jamun sauce. The jamun sauce has mild flavors of cardamom and rose water.



9. Summer Fruits with Homemade Custard

Recipe by Chef Joey Mathew



Thick and creamy custard with the light flavor of vanilla, served in a martini glass with chopped fruits of your choice.

10. Microwave Caramel Custard

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Love custard but have no time to whip it up? Try this simple and easy microwave recipe.



We all talk about comfort food – foods that can lift your spirit instantly with their simple flavors. For those with a sweet tooth, the same love extends to comfort desserts. There are some desserts which do not require any frills and fancy plating. They are best when they are enjoyed in their simple and true form because it is the flavor that strikes a chord more than anything else. One such dessert is the custard. You can spruce it up in numerous ways – adding fruits, meringue, nuts, cream, sugar mesh, salted caramel , chocolate ganache – but even a spoon of simple home-made custard with the distinctive note of vanilla can bowl you over.While the markets are loaded with instant custard packs in all sorts of flavors, they are nothing close to the original, home-made variant. Yes, making custard at home is not particularly a two-minute job, but like they say, you need to put in a little effort to relish true flavors at its best. Or you could just turn to microwave custard recipes to make it a sweet deal. There are many ways you can dish out custard at the comfort of your home.The main ingredients that go into the making of custard include eggs, milk, sugar and vanilla. Yes, that’s all! Beyond these, you can add other ingredients to suit your fancy. Summer is definitely the best time to make custard and surprise the little ones at home. To get you started, here are our 10 best custard recipes -Recipe by Chef YasminThe classic caramel custard, with the goodness of caramelised sugar and vanilla, sprinkled with chocolate powder is an al-time favourite.