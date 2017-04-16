10 Best Custard Recipes

2. Floating IslandsRecipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Fluffy meringue sits atop hot custard – it is hard to resist digging into this childhood favourite.3. Fruit TrifleRecipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
Enjoy digging into this sinful dessert layered with fruits, cake, custard and jelly. 4. Bajra Tartlets with Fruit CustardRecipe by Plavaneeta Borah
These pretty little tartlets come with the goodness of bajra
. You can fill them up with any creamy delight of your choice, such as cream cheese. Top them up with fruits and serve them as tea-time treats.5. Fruit CustardRecipe by Chef Aditya Bal
The good old custard made with eggs, sugar, milk, cardamom and a hint of vanilla. 6. Coconut and Litchi Creme CaramelRecipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
An Asian twist to caramel custard with lychees and coconut milk. It’s guaranteed to impress. 7. Lagan Nu CustardRecipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Lagan-Nu-Custard' is a Parsi dessert prepared during weddings. The name itself means 'wedding custard'. Made with simple everyday ingredients like milk, eggs, butter and nuts. 8. Coconut Custard with Jamun SauceRecipe by Chef Roopa Gulati
A smooth coconut custard with a beautiful looking jamun sauce. The jamun sauce has mild flavors of cardamom and rose water. 9. Summer Fruits with Homemade CustardRecipe by Chef Joey Mathew
Thick and creamy custard with the light flavor of vanilla, served in a martini glass with chopped fruits of your choice. 10. Microwave Caramel CustardRecipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Love custard but have no time to whip it up? Try this simple and easy microwave recipe.