10 Best Egg Recipes in Hindi
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: November 24, 2017 22:37 IST
Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients in your kitchen pantry. You can have them for lunch, breakfast or dinner. You can fry a simple omelet, slice them in sandwich or turn them into a rich egg curry - whatever way you choose to enjoy them, eggs are great! They're healthy, wholesome and filling and there's simply no reason why you should be ignoring them. We've pulled up our 10 best egg recipes in Hindi to help you make the most of them.
Highlights
- Learn the trick to make the perfect masala omelet
- Give your usual egg curry a Goan twist
- Add an egg to your sandwich to make it more filling
1. Masala Omelette Recipe in Hindi
The good old masala omelet recipe in Hindi. Learn the trick to perfect it each time and make sure you get an omelette that is soft in the middle with slight crisp edges. Stuff with with tomatoes, onions and some masalas and enjoy for breakfast.
Learn the trick to make the perfect masala omelete
2. Goan Egg Curry Recipe in Hindi
Give your usual egg curry a Goan twist with this amazing regional recipe. Unlike the regular curry, this one is full of traditional flavours such as coconut cream, tamarind, poppy seeds and roasted red peppers that add a kick to the dish.
Give your usual egg curry a Goan twist
3. Omelet Curry Recipe in Hindi
Why not try something new with the good old omelet? Omelet are great for breakfast, but use them to make this curry and you'll get a lovely main meal for lunch or dinner. This nice and tangy curry goes well with both rice and hot chappatis.
Why not try something new with the good old omelet?
4. Egg Masala Recipe in Hindi
Boiled eggs have the least calories and are perhaps one of the most healthy ways to have eggs. Spruce them up with fresh coriander, turmeric, ginger-garlic paste, red chilies and cumin. This quick recipe is great for an evening snack or to beat a sudden hunger attack.
5. Baked Eggs Recipe in Hindi
This recipe is perfect for your kids. Sneak in some spinach and tomatoes into baked eggs and they will never know. Serve it as an after school snack or in their morning meal to give them an instant energy boost.
This recipe is perfect for your kids
6. Spanish Omelet Recipe in Hindi
Give your breakfast a Spanish twist with a stuffing of mashed and buttery potatoes. This classic egg dish is made with just five ingredients and tastes heavenly. It is the perfect way to start your day. This traditional egg dish is also called tortilla de papas.
Give your breakfast a Spanish twist
7. Egg and Cheese Sandwich Recipe in Hindi
Sandwiches are the easiest things to make when you’re hungry or need a quick snack on-the-go. Add an egg to your sandwich to make it more filling and as you’ll agree cheesy is always good.
Sandwiches are the easiest things to make
8. Masala Anda Bhurji Recipe in Hindi
Make scrambled egg desi style. Throw in some chopped onions, add tomatoes and some masalas and enjoy with hot rotis for a quick and light dinner. You can also serve wit on pav with some freshly made green chutney.
9. Egg in a Hole Recipe in Hindi
Here’s another interesting recipe that your kids will totally love. Make breakfast fun for them by serving an egg inside the bread and topping it with some cheese and herbs. This is also a fun recipe to try with your kids as a weekend cooking project.
10. Omelette in a Mug Recipe in Hindi
Use your coffee mug for more than just serving your morning drink. You can make a quick omelette in it a just a few minutes and enjoy cuddled in bed. This recipe is perfect for a busy day or for when you are too lazy to cook.
Use your coffee mug for more than just serving your morning drink.
Bookmark our best egg recipes in Hindi days when you crave for something interesting and are looking to experiment.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.