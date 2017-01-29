10 Best Matar (Peas) Recipes

NDTV Food | Updated: January 29, 2017 10:50 IST
If you are a lover of Indian food or one of those who just can't bear the monotony of daily meals, we present you this regular ingredient in exciting avatars. Head this way and explore green peas like never before. Every recipe is a culinary gem that requires no elaborate prepping or long hours in the kitchen. Follow these easy steps and plate these delicacies in style.
1. Matar Pulao
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Nothing gets better than this simply rice preparation laced with chunky green peas.
2. Matar Paratha
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
One of the classic delicacies of all time. The matar stuffed paratha goes well with white butter, green chutney or even some pickle.
3.Matar Pattice
Recipe by Chef Amarendra Mulye
A perfect evening snack that is crunchy and flavoursome.