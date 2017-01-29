NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
10 Best Matar (Peas) Recipes

  |  Updated: January 29, 2017 10:50 IST

Highlights
  • The best time to relish fresh green peas is winters
  • Peas have long been a part of our culinary repertoire
  • They are versatile and easy to cook to make delicious delicacies
Honestly, the best time to relish fresh green peas is winters. Though it is easily available round the year, there is nothing like spending those nippy evenings with a cup of hot chai and a plate of fried matar. Peas have long been a part of our culinary repertoire, from roasted versions to gravy dishes across different states. Peas are versatile and easy to cook with. Add to a range of dishes, stir them into flavourful pulaos or biryanis, or simply experiment with them while making pakoras, chaat, kebabs, soups et al.

If you are a lover of Indian food or one of those who just can't bear the monotony of daily meals, we present you this regular ingredient in exciting avatars. Head this way and explore green peas like never before. Every recipe is a culinary gem that requires no elaborate prepping or long hours in the kitchen. Follow these easy steps and plate these delicacies in style.

1. Matar Pulao
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Nothing gets better than this simply rice preparation laced with chunky green peas.

pulao


2. Matar Paratha
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

One of the classic delicacies of all time. The matar stuffed paratha goes well with white butter, green chutney or even some pickle.

paratha


3.Matar Pattice
Recipe by Chef Amarendra Mulye

A perfect evening snack that is crunchy and flavoursome.
 

 

A photo posted by Ashwin Dhuri (@iashwind) on


4. Matar Paneer
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Cottage cheese and peas are teamed in a tangy tomato gravy.
 
matar paneer


5. Sookhe Matar
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

A perfect in-between-meals snack. Turn to these when hunger strikes.

peas


6. Gajar Matar
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

A classic delicacy that will never go out of style.

 

A photo posted by Nithya (@kaapilicious) on


7. Keema Matar
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Minced meat is combined with peas and cooked in a host of masalas.
 

8. Nimona
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

A classic preparation from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh.
 
spinach soup 625

9. Peas and Mint Soup
Recipe by Chef Joey Matthew

A light and wholesome soup with the goodness of mild spices and peas.
 
pea soup

10. Matar Karanji
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

This Maharashtrian snack comes stuffed with a mix of peas, fried crisp.
 


