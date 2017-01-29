10 Best Matar (Peas) Recipes

Highlights The best time to relish fresh green peas is winters

cup of hot chai and a plate of fried matar. Peas have long been a part of our culinary repertoire, from roasted versions to gravy dishes across different states. Peas are versatile and easy to cook with. Add to a range of dishes, stir them into flavourful pulaos or biryanis , or simply experiment with them while making pakoras , chaat, kebabs , soups et al.

If you are a lover of Indian food or one of those who just can't bear the monotony of daily meals, we present you this regular ingredient in exciting avatars. Head this way and explore green peas like never before. Every recipe is a culinary gem that requires no elaborate prepping or long hours in the kitchen. Follow these easy steps and plate these delicacies in style.



1. Matar Pulao

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Nothing gets better than this simply rice preparation laced with chunky green peas.



2. Matar Paratha

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



One of the classic delicacies of all time. The matar stuffed paratha goes well with white butter, green chutney or even some pickle.



3.Matar Pattice

Recipe by Chef Amarendra Mulye



A perfect evening snack that is crunchy and flavoursome.



4.Recipe by Chef Niru GuptaCottage cheese and peas are teamed in a tangy tomato gravy.