10 Best Non Vegetarian Recipes

Plavaneeta Borah | Updated: March 21, 2017 00:28 IST
If you want to try your hands at stirring up these dishes at home and surprise your friends and family, we have just the perfect list of dishes for you. Here's presenting our 10 best non-vegetarian dishes to help you get started. From mutton and pork to chicken and fish, there's something for everyone.
1. Grilled Chicken Escalope with Fresh Salsa
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
Chicken marinated in home-made spice powder and green paste. Grilled to perfection and served with a fresh salsa of grapes, spring onion and cherry tomatoes.
2. Mutton Korma
Recipe by Chef Babu Shahi
A flavourful mutton curry, where the meat is stirred with curd, garlic-ginger paste, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon sticks.
3. Pina Colada Pork Ribs
Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah
The ingredients of the popular rum-based cocktail team up with pork ribs to create a lip-smacking treat. Pork is slow roasted to soak in the flavours, and the kick of ginger gives it an interesting edge.
Lamb chops marinated in strained yogurt and flavoursome masalas. Cooked till tender, this dish is guaranteed to impress.
5. Malabar Fish Biryani
Recipe by Chef Abida Rasheed
This classic Malabar Fish Biryani can be devoured at all times. Enjoy the delicious taste of this ever-charming dish.
6. Keema Samosa with Yoghurt Dip
Recipe by Chef Jitendra Kumar
Make this ultimate Punjabi snack from scratch. Dough pockets stuffed with keema masala mixture, fried golden and served with a refreshing hung curd dip.
7. Curried Parmesan Fish Fingers
Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur
Tender fish pieces are cut into pieces, wrapped in batter and fried to perfection. Team this with ketchup, mayo or mustard sauce and you're sorted for the evening.
8. Chicken 65
Recipe by Chef Joey Mathew
Chicken 65 is said to have originated in Madras (Chennai). It is spicy and fried, with the flavours of ginger, garlic and chillies.
9. Goan Prawn Curry With Raw Mango
Recipe by Chef Raksha Kamat
Luscious prawns bathed in a burst of flavours to cook up a brilliant Goan delicacy, enjoy!
10. Nihari Gosht
Recipe by Chef G Sultan Mohideen
A traditional Muslim dish of slow cooked meat, where the meat almost blends with the gravy. The hint of rose water gives it a perfect finish.