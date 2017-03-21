10 Best Non Vegetarian Recipes

There are some of us for whom a good meal almost always means a meaty affair. With so many varied kinds of non-vegetarian dishes, one is sure to be bowled over with lip-smacking flavours. Look within the Indian sub-continent and you have unique preparations using local regions of the region. Imagine biting into Malabar fish curry, Mangalore chicken curry, Goan masala prawns, Kosha Mangsho, butter chicken, Laal Maas, Amritsari fish and Rogan Josh to name a few. Turning to International cuisines, there are many more dishes to add to the indulgence. Some of those dishes are so popular that you commonly find food fanatics dishing them out at the comfort of their kitchen. Fish and chips, steaks, barbecued pork ribs, grilled chicken, meatballs, - you name it! There is no end to the delectable non vegetarian dishes that you can enjoy to your heart's content.

If you want to try your hands at stirring up these dishes at home and surprise your friends and family, we have just the perfect list of dishes for you. Here's presenting our 10 best non-vegetarian dishes to help you get started. From mutton and pork to chicken and fish, there's something for everyone.



1. Grilled Chicken Escalope with Fresh Salsa

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Chicken marinated in home-made spice powder and green paste. Grilled to perfection and served with a fresh salsa of grapes, spring onion and cherry tomatoes.

2. Mutton Korma

Recipe by Chef Babu Shahi

A flavourful mutton curry, where the meat is stirred with curd, garlic-ginger paste, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon sticks.

3. Pina Colada Pork Ribs

Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah

The ingredients of the popular rum-based cocktail team up with pork ribs to create a lip-smacking treat. Pork is slow roasted to soak in the flavours, and the kick of ginger gives it an interesting edge.

Recipe by Chef Prem K Pogakula

Lamb chops marinated in strained yogurt and flavoursome masalas. Cooked till tender, this dish is guaranteed to impress.

5. Malabar Fish Biryani

Recipe by Chef Abida Rasheed

This classic Malabar Fish Biryani can be devoured at all times. Enjoy the delicious taste of this ever-charming dish.

6. Keema Samosa with Yoghurt Dip

Recipe by Chef Jitendra Kumar

Make this ultimate Punjabi snack from scratch. Dough pockets stuffed with keema masala mixture, fried golden and served with a refreshing hung curd dip.

7. Curried Parmesan Fish Fingers

Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur

Tender fish pieces are cut into pieces, wrapped in batter and fried to perfection. Team this with ketchup, mayo or mustard sauce and you're sorted for the evening.

8. Chicken 65

Recipe by Chef Joey Mathew

Chicken 65 is said to have originated in Madras (Chennai). It is spicy and fried, with the flavours of ginger, garlic and chillies.

9. Goan Prawn Curry With Raw Mango

Recipe by Chef Raksha Kamat

Luscious prawns bathed in a burst of flavours to cook up a brilliant Goan delicacy, enjoy!

10. Nihari Gosht

Recipe by Chef G Sultan Mohideen

A traditional Muslim dish of slow cooked meat, where the meat almost blends with the gravy. The hint of rose water gives it a perfect finish.