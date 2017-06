11 Buzzing Summer Cocktail Recipes

Highlights Summers are here in all its glory

Summers are here in full fore, and there can hardly be a better way to enjoy a sunny afternoon or an evening with your friends and family and good round of drinks at home. This time around, be your own bartender and try these stellar cocktails and impress everyone with your mixing skills. So, clean up your bar table, fill up your ice trays, slice up some fruits, and pick some of your choicest glassware, for we've got for your our best summer cocktail recipes. Ready to beat the heat, are we?1. Classic Mojito Recipe by Shatbhi BasuTurn down the temperature with this classic favourite. This easy mix of white rum, sugar syrup, soda with lime and mint will help you beat the heat in style.Recipe by Plavaneeta BorahIs it a drink? Or is it a dessert? Try this refreshing creamy Kahlua based cocktail to know for yourself.Recipe by Chef Sherin JohnShake up some bourbon with fresh mint & lime and be the star of the party with this summer favourite in hand.Recipe by Shatbhi BasuA delightful combination of bourbon, lime and sugar and a dash of orange juice. Can’t go wrong with this one.Recipe by Shatbi BasuBeat the heat with this power packed vodka cooler. Bursting with flavours of ginger and lime. Stir and garnish with cucumber sticks and fresh mint.Recipe by Hemant MundkurRum blended with fresh cantaloupes (musk melon) with orange juice. Fruity and indulgent. This one's a must try.Glass: Old fashionedDark Rum -45 mlMusk Melon chunks – 4 to 5Orange juice 30 mlLime juice 10 mlSugar syrup 10 ml1. Blend all ingredients together with ice2. Garnish with Musk Melon and wedgeRecipe by Hemant MundkurRum shaken with orange and mango juice with passion fruit syrup. This cooler is all that you have been looking for this summer.Glass: Martini45 ml Dark Rum15 ml Passion fruit syrup45 ml Pineapple juice45 ml Mango juice2 dashes Orange bitters20 ml Lime juiceShake all ingredients with iceRecipe by Jason MendonsaShake up some chilled vodka with summery ingredients like fresh mangoes, lime juice and mint leaves, and say goodbye to all your summer woes.Recipe by HaroldBring in the beach vibe home with this one. Loaded with a sweet and citrusy punch of pineapple juice and lime. We see you crooning already!Recipe by Nitin TiwariVodka chiller flavoured with fresh cucumber, fennel, coriander and apple juice. Refreshing and delicious.Recipe by Shatbhi BasuA potent mix of vodka, white rum, gin and tequila, garnished with a hint of mint and orange. Say hello to summers.Be a party starter with these cool recipes in hand. Shake, mix, swirl, and enjoy.