4 Best Chia Seeds Recipes

   |  Updated: June 16, 2017 16:16 IST

Highlights
  • Chia seeds pack in truckloads of nutrients in its small, ant-sized avatar
  • It can soak up water nearly 12 times of its weight
  • Here are 4 delicious ways to include them in your diet
One thing that is worth bookmarking is the fact that nutrition is not a quantitative affair. It doesn't matter how much you eat, but what you eat. Nuts and seeds seem too tiny to be helpful in building your health but they are like those mini crackers that make the most combustion when call into action. These pockets of nutrition are needed in small quantities to give you the most benefits. Chia seed is one such ingredient that packs in truckloads of nutrients in its small, ant-sized avatar. One of the best features of this wonder food is its ability to soak up water, nearly 12 times of its weight. It therefore makes you feel satiated, checks untimely hunger and facilitates weight loss.

Chia seeds are loaded with iron, calcium, zinc, phosphorous, magnesium, folate, B vitamins among other essential micronutrients. They facilitate good digestion, help keep a check on high blood sugar and cholesterol levels and are excellent for people with gluten intolerance. Chia seeds expand, become softer and carry a silky, velvety texture after being soaked. Add them to smoothies, shakes or cold coffees or simply sprinkle them atop salads or grind them in lip-smacking dips and accompaniments. These are also popularly used in baking breads and muffins or making granola bars. Adding them in your cereal or trail mixes is also a good idea.

chia seeds

If you are unsure about how to add chia seeds to your regular diet or how to cook with it, we've got some help. These tried and tested recipes will make you fall in love with these nutty delights like never before.



1. Ginger Lychee Lemonade
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani



A refreshing drink with the goodness of ginger and the seasonal punch of lychee. Add a dash of chia seeds to fix the deal right!

litchi lemonade

2. Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie
Recipe by Vaishalee Luthra Jolly



All it takes is five minutes and three ingredients to whip up this cold and delicious smoothie.

apple smoothie

3. Banana and Almond Porridge
Recipe by Chef Priyam Kumar



Add a teaspoon of chia seeds to this wholesome breakfast meal to amp up the nutrition quotient.

porridge

4. Banana and Chia Seeds Tea Cake
Recipe by Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist at Foodhall



A perfect companion to your evening tea.

tea cake

Note: Chia seeds should always be soaked in liquid or combined with some fluid ingredient. Eating these raw or in large quantity can cause gas, bloating and even constipation.



