4 Best Chia Seeds Recipes

Highlights Chia seeds pack in truckloads of nutrients in its small, ant-sized avatar

It can soak up water nearly 12 times of its weight

Here are 4 delicious ways to include them in your diet

Chia seeds are loaded with iron, calcium, zinc, phosphorous, magnesium, folate, B vitamins among other essential micronutrients. They facilitate good digestion, help keep a check on high blood sugar and cholesterol levels and are excellent for people with gluten intolerance. Chia seeds expand, become softer and carry a silky, velvety texture after being soaked. Add them to smoothies, shakes or cold coffees or simply sprinkle them atop salads or grind them in lip-smacking dips and accompaniments. These are also popularly used in baking breads and muffins or making granola bars. Adding them in your cereal or trail mixes is also a good idea.

If you are unsure about how to add chia seeds to your regular diet or how to cook with it, we've got some help. These tried and tested recipes will make you fall in love with these nutty delights like never before.

1. Ginger Lychee Lemonade

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

A refreshing drink with the goodness of ginger and the seasonal punch of lychee. Add a dash of chia seeds to fix the deal right!

2. Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie

Recipe by Vaishalee Luthra Jolly

All it takes is five minutes and three ingredients to whip up this cold and delicious smoothie.

3. Banana and Almond Porridge

Recipe by Chef Priyam Kumar

Add a teaspoon of chia seeds to this wholesome breakfast meal to amp up the nutrition quotient.

4. Banana and Chia Seeds Tea Cake

Recipe by Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist at Foodhall

A perfect companion to your evening tea.

Note: Chia seeds should always be soaked in liquid or combined with some fluid ingredient. Eating these raw or in large quantity can cause gas, bloating and even constipation.