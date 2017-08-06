7 Best South Indian Mutton Recipes

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: August 06, 2017 18:56 IST
This is a shout out to all the die-heart meat lovers all across the country, if mutton happens to be your choice of meat then allow us to unveil the choicest, most popular preparations from the South of India. Traditional South Indian flavours weave a spellbinding dream with tender mutton pieces; every region here has something unique to offer at your dinner table. Put on your apron and get ready to get the best of South India cooking in your kitchen - presenting, mutton recipes that will get you hooked on like never before.
1. Gongura Mamsam
Recipe by Chef Srinivas Rao
A meaty delicacy straight from Andhra Pradesh spiked with the robust flavour of Gongura leaves.
2. Mysore Chilli Chops
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Lamb chops are marinated in a mix of masalas, coated with sesame seed and grilled to perfection.
3. Hyderabadi Biryani
Recipe by Chef Hussain
The pride of Andhra cuisine!
4. Haleem
Recipe by Chef Neeraj Tyagi, Tamra, Shangri - La's Eros Hotel, New Delhi
Master the art of perfecting the traditional Hyderabadi haleem.
5. Mutton Dalcha
Recipe by Subhorup Dasgupta
Tender mutton pieces come together chana dal and a host of indigenous spices, cooked to perfection.
6. Kerala Mutton Stew
Recipe by Chef Andy Verma
Nothing beats relishing a bowl full of wholesome mutton stew teamed with fluffy appams on a breezy monsoon evening.
7. Ambur Biryani
Recipe by Chef Khader Bhai in Ambur
A complete in meal in itself, relish this traditional delicacy of Ambur in Tamil Nadu.