Chaitra Navratri 2017 Special: 10 Best Beverages to Cool You Down

The 9-day long Navratri festival is going on and will end on April 5th 2017. A large number of devotees are either fasting or have adopted a simpler lifestyle. Religious reasons aside, these fasts are also a great way to detox and give your body the much needed break. For this, you can include a lot of drinks and fluids in between your meals to keep yourself refreshed and energized. You are allowed to consume most of the seasonal fruits and vegetables which can be blended beautifully into shakes, smoothies and other drinks. We bring you 10 amazing Navratri beverages you can try without compromising on any fasting rules and that will also cool you down in this hot weather.Recipe by Chef Roopa GulatiFeeling drained out because of your daily fasting routine? Try this yogurt based drink loaded with the freshness of mint and recharge yourself.Recipe by Chef Niru GuptaThis milk beverage has been traditional favourite since ancient times. Flavoured with saffron and cardamom, this drink is a complete meal itself.Recipe by Chef Kishore D ReddyThe king of fruits is back and back in the time when you need it the most. This delectable blend of mango pulp, lime juice and spices is an absolute treat.Recipe by Chef Niru GuptaLoad up on this flavourful drink full of nutty almonds along with cardamoms and kewda. The protein in almonds can give you an instant energy boost.Recipe by Chef Niru GuptaThis fragrant beverage made with hibiscus flowers, milk and lime juice is as much a treat for your senses as for your taste buds.Recipe by Chef Kunal KapoorTry this cool, quick and easy fruit induced iced-tea loaded with freshness of mint.Recipe by Chef Kunal KapoorCoconut water is the best way to stay hydrated during the hot summer days. Add a dash of lime and honey for a soothing experience.Recipe by Chef Aditya BalTake a bunch of bananas and turn them into a power-packed smoothies. Add a dash of honey and thrown in some pumpkin seeds to make a filler between your meals.Recipe by Food Writer Priyadarshini NandyWidely consumed in the warmer seasons, it helps balance one's body temperatures and is a healthy option if you happen to be on a diet. Use rock salt instead of normal table salt and your treat is ready this festive seasonBlend the goodness of orange s and the freshness of basil for this revitalizing drink to beat the heat and mid-day hunger pangs.