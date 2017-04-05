IPL 2017 Special: 10 Best Finger Foods To Munch On This Cricket Season
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: April 05, 2017 14:23 IST
One of our favaourite and most entertaining cricket league is back. The Indian Premier league or most commonly known as the IPL is all set to begin on 5th April 2017, and most of us are going to be hooked to the television screens. To heat things up, the defending champions of the last tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing against the runner’s up team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the very first match of the tournament. Whether history will be repeated, or will Royal Challengers’ Bangalore be able to seek revenge of the epic defeat in the 2016 finale, would be interesting to watch.
Highlights
- Countrys favourite cricket league IPL is beginning on 5th April
- IPL would be completing its 10 years in cricketing tournaments this year
- Here are 10 best finger foods to accompany a best match experience
Launched in 2008, the much loved cricket tournament will be turning 10 this year. IPL was an instant hit as it combined to of our favourite things - cricket and entertainment. Over the years, it has created many memorable moments like Gayle’s six sixes, Yusuf Pathan’s lightning fast century or Virat Kohli and Ab de Villier’s record breaking partnership of twin tons. When you sit down to enjoy your favourite sport, binge on these quick and easy-to-make finger foods that will add some deliciousness to your evening.
(Also read: 10 Best Finger Food Recipes)
1. Lamb Momos with Sweet Chilli Sauce
User Recipe by Neha Emmanuel
Your favourite street food made in the comfort of your home. These momos are filled with lamb mince and served with signature sweet and spicy chutney freshly made at home. Can’t go wrong with this one!
(Also read: Dolma Aunty Momos: The First Ever Momo Stall to Have Started in Delhi)
2. Honey Chilli Patatoes
User Recipe by Nishtha Asrani
You've seen them on almost every Chinese restaurant menu and drooled and now, you can make them at home!
3. Curried Parmesan Fish Fingers
Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur
Team these crispy and cheesy fish fingers with spicy mayo or mustard sauce and enjoy the game.
4. Popcorn Shrimp
Recipe by Chef: Vicky Ratnani
Ready to cheer your favourite batsman hitting every ball off the covers? Munch on these crunchy shrimp delights while you are at it.
5.Corn Fritters with Roasted Bell Pepper Sauce
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
Make these crispy fried corn kernels and enjoy with the tangy roasted bell pepper sauce to give you some comfort when the game gets more interesting.
6. Basil Butter Bread
User Recipe by Nishtha Asrani
You obviously want to enjoy the match and not spend hours in the kitchen. Here's a super easy recipe. Slice a baguette into thin pieces, smear them with basil butter, top it with some grated cheese and bake them golden. And there, you have the perfect snack for your IPL party.
7. Til-E-Paneer
Recipe by Niru Gupta
Try this paneer recipe with a sesame twist. The good thig? It's baked, so you don't have to worry about the calories.
(Also read: 10 Best Paneer Recipes)
8.Chicken Pakoda
Recipe by Chef Mohammad Saqib
These tender chicken nuggets smeared with mango powder and host of spices are all you need for an amazing IPL evening.
9. Oat Crusted Chicken Tenders
Recipe by Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal
Fried chicken breast strips smeared with flavourful spices garlic and goodness of oats.
10. Mixed Millet Bhel Puri
Recipe by Daisy Malik
Want to enjoy the nail-biting moments of the match and also keep a watch on your calories? This low-fat bhelpuri with goodness of millets and ragi is high on health and taste both.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.