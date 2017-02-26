Oscars 2017 Special: 5 Best Popcorn Recipes to Snack On

Highlights The Oscars 2017 is here!

The Oscars are here! And our very own Slumdog Millionare actor Dev Patel is in the race of winning the academy award for his supporting role in the movie Lion. That's not it, this year's mass favourite La La Land has bagged 14 Oscar nominations, tallying the record set by Titanic way back in 1998. This and a lot more has gripped the movie lovers across the world who are waiting for 26th February, where the 89th Academy awards is scheduled to take place live. It is going to be a night of stars, glamour and cinema in Los Angeles, as the who's who of Hollywood step down the Red Carpet to honour the best of the year gone by. Here's how you can make most of the razzmatazz in L.A. while sitting in your cozy couches back home. Try these very easy popcorn recipes and celebrate the ultimate night of cinema and stars.



1. Pataka Popcorn

Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal

The evergreen game night snack! Popcorn is seasoned with salt, pepper sauce, mustard powder and butter - lip-smacking.

2. Caramel Popcorn

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

This one is for the sweet lovers. The crisp coating of caramel makes these popcorns a complete treat to munch on.



Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur

A quick and easy recipe involving chunky prawns cut into popcorn size, marinated, batter coated and deep fried to perfection.



4. Lemon Pepper Popcorn

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani



Make your Oscars night a blockbuster hit with this all-time favourite nibble that is spicy and sour.

5. Semolina Oregano Popcorns

Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra

Beautiful corn kernels are wrapped in semolina batter, infused with milk, herbs and red chillies, and deep fried till crisp.