  • Raksha Bandhan 2017: Dessert Recipes Under 30 Minutes

Raksha Bandhan 2017: Dessert Recipes Under 30 Minutes

   |  Updated: July 14, 2017 12:54 IST

Raksha Bandhan 2017: Dessert Recipes Under 30 Minutes
Indian festivals are not only an extension of beliefs in holy legends and ceremonial rituals but also of undying faith, hope, emotions and of course a melange of good food. Raksha Bandhan is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the country. It's about about celebrating together the hot and sour, bitter-sweet relationship between a brother and his sister. According to legend, this auspicious day symbolizes the deep love and affection that sisters have for their brothers and in turn, the brother pledges to protect her against all odds and adversities in life.

We're sure  that like every year, even this year you've planned something great for your sibling: to buy her favourite dress, a dazzling new phone or something else you know she's been longing for. This year we suggest you do something totally unexpected. Cook up some of the easiest and yummiest delights for your sibling and trust us, you will witness the widest of beaming smiles ever!

Step this way to get a crash course in some of the easiest desserts that you can create within 30 minutes to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2017. 



Gulab Jamun



Recipe by Aditya Bal



Ditch the nearest halwai this rakhi, you've got to cook this yourself! Khoya, and nuts infused in sugar syrup, ready in a jiffy.



  GULABO_600.jpg



3 Minute Chocolate Cake



Recipe by Tadka Masala



It takes a minute to express your love and a little more than that to create this sensational chocolate delicacy.



 chococake_600.jpgDate Rolls



Recipe by Niru Gupta



A little care rolled up in a sweet batter full of dates, fluffed up into heartwarming delights.



  datebiscuit_600.jpg



Pinaca



Recipe by Niru Gupta



Enjoy your festive evening with this traditional Goan sweet snack. Rice flour is kneaded into balls full with the goodness of coconut and jaggery.



Churros



Recipe by Nishta Asrani



Long, doughy, crispy and laced with snow white sugar icing. Churros are of Spanish origin and are eaten after being dipped in a big bowl of melted chocolate.


Arisi Tengaay Payasam

Recipe by Dharmashree



A little rice with jaggery, cardamom and coconut is all you need to steam up this dreamy South Indian dessert. Serve hot and surprise the lot!



  payasam_600.jpg



Chocolate Lava Cake



Recipe by Vicky Ratnani



Surrender to the oozing, gooey burst of chocolate enveloped in the middle of this chocolate haven, it is just a 30 minute affair!



  chcocolavca_600.jpg



Two Minute Brownie



Recipe by Chandni Mehra



Got a couple of minutes to spare? Surprise your sibling with this perfect chocolate brownie



  2minbrownie_600.jpg



Mango Sandesh



Recipe by Kamya Mahajan



Straight from Bengal into the comfort of your home. Whip up this traditional hit with an added twist of mangoes.



Biscuit Fudge



Recipe by Roopa Gulati



Got some biscuits lying in vain? Team them up with butter, nuts, honey and cocoa to arrive at this sweet surprise.



  biscuitfudge_600.jpg

Have a Sweet and Warm Rakhi!


For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  DessertsIndian DessertsRakhiFestivalsRaksha Bandhan 2017Rakhi 2017
Advertisement

