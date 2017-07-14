Raksha Bandhan 2017: Dessert Recipes Under 30 Minutes

NDTV Food | Updated: July 14, 2017 12:54 IST
Step this way to get a crash course in some of the easiest desserts that you can create within 30 minutes to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2017.
Recipe by Aditya Bal
Ditch the nearest halwai this rakhi, you've got to cook this yourself! Khoya, and nuts infused in sugar syrup, ready in a jiffy.
Recipe by Tadka Masala
It takes a minute to express your love and a little more than that to create this sensational chocolate delicacy.
Recipe by Niru Gupta
A little care rolled up in a sweet batter full of dates, fluffed up into heartwarming delights.
Recipe by Niru Gupta
Enjoy your festive evening with this traditional Goan sweet snack. Rice flour is kneaded into balls full with the goodness of coconut and jaggery.
Recipe by Nishta Asrani
Long, doughy, crispy and laced with snow white sugar icing. Churros are of Spanish origin and are eaten after being dipped in a big bowl of melted chocolate.
Recipe by Dharmashree
A little rice with jaggery, cardamom and coconut is all you need to steam up this dreamy South Indian dessert. Serve hot and surprise the lot!
Recipe by Vicky Ratnani
Surrender to the oozing, gooey burst of chocolate enveloped in the middle of this chocolate haven, it is just a 30 minute affair!
Recipe by Chandni Mehra
Got a couple of minutes to spare? Surprise your sibling with this perfect chocolate brownie
Recipe by Kamya Mahajan
Straight from Bengal into the comfort of your home. Whip up this traditional hit with an added twist of mangoes.
Recipe by Roopa Gulati
Got some biscuits lying in vain? Team them up with butter, nuts, honey and cocoa to arrive at this sweet surprise.