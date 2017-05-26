NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Lists
  • Ramzan 2017 Special: 10 Best Iftar Snacks Recipes

Ramzan 2017 Special: 10 Best Iftar Snacks Recipes

   |  Updated: May 26, 2017 12:50 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Ramzan 2017 Special: 10 Best Iftar Snacks Recipes
Highlights
  • Holy month of Ramzaan is here alongwith all the festivities
  • Devotees break open their fasts at the sunset
  • These delicious snacks for Iftar, are guaranteed to impress
The holy month of Ramzan is here, and along with it the festivities. While it is the time for prayers and devotion, you can also look forward to snack time post the fast to make it a delicious affair. During Ramzan, various streets and corners are occupied by vendors selling lip-smacking Iftar treats like kebabs, samosas, biryani, nihari, seviyan, phirni, malpua and others. Not just Muslims, but people of all religion are seen heading to these stalls and indulging to their heart’s content after the prayers. 



Be in Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai or Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid, these streets come alive during this festival to offer devouring dishes to satisfy every person’s cravings.



But if you have friends and family coming over home and you wish to create the same Iftar experience for them, then we present our 10 best Iftar snacks recipes that are guaranteed to impress. You needn’t toil through traffic and narrow lanes in search of food, but create them easily at the comfort of your home with as much love. You can start with dates, since it plays such a significant role during the festival, making interesting snacks like stuffed dates and fudges, and then unleash meaty treats like boti kebabs, shawarma, keema samosa, raan, brain cutlets and many other lip-smacking delicacies. Take a look, put your apron on and get cooking!



1. Stuffed Dates with Blue Cheese
Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah



Blue cheese and dates is a match made in heaven. They both complement each other like a dream. Tip in some parsley to add some zing.

dates with blue cheese

2. Haleem Ke Kebab
Recipe by Chef Arun Sundararaj, The Taj Mahal Hotel



Give your taste buds a treat with these tender and succulent meat and dal kebabs.
haleem ke kebab



3. Chicken Shawarma
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Shawarma is vastly popular across the Middle East. Chicken baked in a yoghurt marinade, rolled up in pita bread and served with tahini.
shawarma




4. Boti Kebabs
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Intensely marinated mutton pieces which can either be baked or grilled on a barbeque. These boti kebabs are a great snack option.
boti ke kebab




5. Keema Samosa with Yoghurt Dip
Recipe by Jitendra Kumar, Executive Chef, Lake Palace Hotel

Make this ultimate snack from scratch. Dough pockets stuffed with keema masala mixture, fried golden and served with a refreshing hung curd dip.samosa



6. Mutton Taka Tak Lahori Style
Recipe by Akhtar Rehman



Lahore style stir fry of mutton brain, sweet bread and kidney in assorted spices, served with mint chutney.

 

A post shared by Vidya Lakshmi (@vidyascooking) on


7. Dates and Figs Fudge

Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah

Looking for some sweet indulgence? You will love this sinful recipe which brings together dates, figs and peanut butter.
dates and figs fudge

8. Bhuni Raan

Recipe by Aruna Kirpal



Fried mutton leg served with roasted potatoes and fresh steamed vegetables. This zesty mutton dish is a must try for all meat lovers

raan

9. Brain Cutlets



 Recipe by Chef Marut Sikka



Cutlets made from goat's brain - cut into small pieces, mixed with garlic, chillies and ginger; dipped in egg batter, rolled in bread crumbs and deep fried.


10. Namkeen Seviyaan
Recipe by Nishtha Asrani

Make this quick and easy snack at home which is low on oil and with the added crunch of peanuts.
namkeen seviyaan

Namkeen seviyaan/ Photo Credit: NDTV food



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  RamzanBiryaniKebabsReligionCelebration
10 Best Homemade Sauce Recipes: DIY and Enjoy!
10 Best Homemade Sauce Recipes: DIY and Enjoy!
10 Pre and Post Workout Snack Recipes
10 Pre and Post Workout Snack Recipes

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 