Top 10 Tastiest Biryanis In Delhi

Yummy Biryani at Nasir Iqbal Restaurant;Photo Credit: instagram/annahdaily6. Al Jawahar
Order anything off the menu and it will be up to the best standards. They serve the best authentic mutton biryani
I’ve ever had. It’s served with raita
and Mutton Korma.
An interesting fact to know is that restaurant is named after Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who visited this tiny eatery in Old Delhi in late 1947.Address:
8, Jama Masjid, Matia Mahal, Opposite Gate 1, New DelhiTime:
7 AM to 12 Midnight Price:
₹600 for two people (approx.)
7. Madina Biryani Corner Authentic Mutton Biryani at Al-Jawahar; Photo Credit: instagram/atif_xia
Their menu is short and sweet - Chicken Biryani,
Bade ki Biryani, Daleem Biryani and Daleem (or popularly known as Haleem). Try anything, and you’ll love it.Address:
6,Zakir Nagar Main Rd, Zakir Nagar, OkhlaTime:
9 AM to 11 PMPrice:
₹200 for two people (approx.)
8. Hotel Malabar Daleem Biryani from the Madina Biryani Corner; Photo Credit: instagram/food.n.art_pakistan
This tiny hole-in-the-wall is located near Fortis Escorts Hospital in New Friends Colony. The food that they offer isn’t only Malabari
but is from all over the state of Kerala. They serve their biryanis
with poppadom and South Indian pickles. The specialties here include Chicken, Prawn and Kappa Biryani. Address:
A-37A, Sarai Juliana, New Friends Colony, OkhlaTime:
7 AM to 10 PMPrice:
₹400 for two people (approx.)
9. Al Nawaz Biryani served with poppadum; Photo Credit: instagram/claudimangda.dc
Their fragrant Chicken Dum Phukt Biryani and the Friday-special Mutton Biryani will truly make your day. The place isn’t all that fancy but you will surely overlook that fact once you try what they have to offer.Address:
50 A, Abul Fazal Enclave {near Jamia Nagar Thaana}, New Friends ColonyTime:
12:30 PM to 3:30 PM, 7 PM to 11 PMPrice:
₹750 for two people (approx.)
10. Anand Restaurant Chicken Biryani at the Al Nawaz;Photo Credit: instagram/teddyismad
This little restaurant is hidden deep inside the busy lanes of Connaught Place. They’ve been making delicious biryanis
for almost half a century now (42 years!). They serve their biryanis
with gravy, masala
onions and mint chutney
. Our personal favourite here is the Keema Biryani.
Address: 15/96, Scindia House, Connaught Place
Time: 10 AM to 11 PM
Price: ₹550 for two people (approx.);
Keema Biryani with gravy at Anand Restaurant;Photo Credit: instagram/ananazz_
Take a group of friends and explore this weekend. You are sure to find your favourite amongst this delicious lot.
