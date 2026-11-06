Tandoor-cooked foods have a unique appeal due to the wonderful smoky aroma and burnt flavours. From onion fares and the fantastic paneer tikka to the smokiness of vegetables and delicious naan, that flavour and aroma ensure heavenly delights in every meal. But creating a tandoor experience at home does not require a traditional tandoor, with proper techniques and ingredients, it can be done. Here are 5 ways to get smoky tandoor flavour at home.

1. Dhungar The Food

The dhungar process is the simplest way of adding a rich, smoky aroma to food, as it only involves placing a small piece of hot charcoal in a heatproof bowl in the food and pouring a little bit of ghee or oil on it before immediately covering it up. This way, all the smoky scents can be absorbed by the food, giving the dish a flavour similar to that of restaurant dishes. This technique is especially effective in dal dishes, paneer, kebabs, and rich curries.

2. Adding Smoky Flavour To Marinade

The smoky taste can also be acquired beforehand in the marinade rather than only during the cooking stage. Add smoky taste to marinades before food is cooked by using such ingredients as smoked paprika, roasted spices, and charred onions, garlic, and ginger. For paneer, vegetable, or chicken marinade, combine those ingredients with yoghurt, spices, and lemon juice.

3. Heat It Up

High heat is critical to forming the characteristic charm of tandoori-style cuisine. Regardless of whether the method used is a grill, stove or oven, it is important that the cooking surface be hot enough. The idea is to char the ingredients' surface quickly without having the items in contact with the heat for too long. Dry the products before cooking and avoid putting too many ingredients onto the grill or in the pan. This helps to keep the cooking temperature high and helps to brown the outside while keeping the inside juicy.

4. Choose A Cast Iron Pan For True Restaurant-Style Cooking

A pre-heated cast iron pan can be used for some of the searing done in the restaurant. This kind of surface retains heat well, allowing for the proper formation of browning and charring. Remember to pre-heat the cast iron pan properly in order to cook your marinated paneer, meat or vegetables. Avoid stirring them or moving them around too much, and keep them in contact with the heated surface so that they are able to form the dark patches.

5. Allow Your Grill To Do The Charring

Take advantage of your outdoor cooking device by using it for grilling. Do not waste your energy by constantly flipping and moving your meat; instead, let it sit on the grill long enough for it to form good grill marks and char properly. Using high heat and being patient can give the meat caramelised edges, giving it an appealing and smoky flavour that is characteristic of restaurant-style grilled foods. Be careful when you work with smaller pieces of meat, which tend to cook much faster than bigger cuts.



You may not be able to have a tandoor in your home, but that does not mean that you cannot prepare tandoor-flavoured dishes. Tandoor-style cooking techniques such as 'dhungar', or smoking of meat; use of fiery marinades; high-heat cooking; and cast-iron cooking techniques can give home-cooked food amazing flavours.