Bengaluru residents may soon have to spend more on their everyday cup of coffee, tea and breakfast as hotels and eateries prepare for a possible increase in menu prices following Karnataka's decision to raise Nandini milk prices by Rs 8 per litre.

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The revised milk prices will come into effect on November 1.





The Bengaluru Hotels Association has warned that the hike in milk prices could make price revisions unavoidable, particularly for items that require large quantities of milk.

“If the increase had been limited to Rs 2-3 per litre, there would have been no need to increase the prices of coffee, tea or snacks in hotels. The steep hike will make it necessary to increase the prices of all food and beverages made using milk,” the association said in a press release.





Nandini Milk To Cost Rs 54 Per Litre From November 1





The Karnataka Cabinet approved an Rs 8-per-litre increase in Nandini milk prices on October 29. Following the revision, the price of the basic toned milk variant will rise from Rs 46 to Rs 54 per litre.





Of the increase, Rs 7 per litre will go to dairy farmers, while the remaining Re 1 will be allocated to milk unions, reported PTI.





The price revision comes amid concerns raised by milk unions over the expenses associated with cattle feed, fodder, medicines, transportation and packaging.





What Does This Mean For Consumers?





The milk price hike does not automatically mean that every hotel or restaurant will increase its menu prices from November 1. Individual businesses will decide whether to revise rates based on their operating costs, milk consumption and profit margins.





With milk prices rising alongside the cost of other essential ingredients, Bengaluru residents could see a sharp rise in bills at their favourite cafes, bakeries and eateries in the coming weeks.