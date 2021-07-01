Tahira Kashyap is a master of many trades. From writing books to directing films, she juggles it all with effortless ease. Shattering stereotypes and breaking the glass ceiling, Kashyap has moulded a path of her own. Her incredible journey as a cancer survivor made her an inspiration for people across the world. The mother-of-two has many feathers in her cap, and plenty more to follow.





Recently, the writer-filmmaker explored her foodie side with Season 3 of Gobble's show 'You Got Chef'd' alongside celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. In an exclusive chat with NDTV Food, it became clear that Tahira Kashyap shares an unbridled passion for all things food.





Read on to know all about her foodie connection, her favourite foodie destination and her upcoming projects.





1. How big a foodie are you? Tell us some foodie incidents or anecdotes which prove your love for food.





I am a big foodie. My love for food started when I was a kid, I was never a finicky eater. I love to eat but I don't like to cook. In the 9th & 10th grades during school, I had opted for Home Science as a subject only because that would allow me to eat more and extra delicious food even though I had no inclination towards cooking.





2. As a mother of two, did you experience any cravings during pregnancy? Do share any nuggets of wisdom for moms-to-be.

My love for food has always made me crave food, be it pregnancy or not. I ate everything I craved during my pregnancy. I never gave an opportunity for my cravings to settle.

3. Your short films often feature some interesting food names as the titles. Has food served as an inspiration for your past directorial ventures?





It was not a conscious call to name my movies on these interesting food items, but later when people started connecting with my movies; it made me realize that subconsciously there is a lot of love, respect and happiness that food brings to me. I can now actually map out a pattern of my life that has always been connected to food.





4. We noticed on Instagram how you have been growing some leafy veggies in your very own kitchen garden! How has the organic experiment been so far?





I absolutely swear by homegrown food. Since staying in Mumbai doesn't allow one to grow much due to space constraints, I have grown Methi and tried making methi parathas out of it and also some microgreens. I am kicked up to grow more stuff soon!

5. You will soon be seen on television talk show series - Gobble 'You Got Chef'd Season 3'. What made you say yes to the show?





I have a very deep-rooted connection with food which is why I got excited and immediately said yes to the show.





6. Share that one BTS moment from the show - Gobble 'You Got Chef'd - that you secretly wish would get aired.





Since I was not able to get the bartending trick right, I was threatening Greg with a knife under the table to give me those 2 points. I don't know if he gave me the points because he was threatened or being too kind.





7. Which is the one foodie destination that is on your travel bucket list? A city which is a must-visit for great food.





I think Amritsar and Chandigarh, and also Punjab as a whole is a must-visit for great food.





8. Which viral recipe or cooking hack have you tried out recently and would strongly recommend?





There was this one recipe that I was quite intrigued with - pasta with cherry tomatoes and a big cheese blob that I saw a lot of influencers trying out. I didn't have the urge to cook it, but if anyone would serve me that pasta I'll be more than happy to eat it.





9. Tell us about the one dish you love to cook the most, and what you whip up to cater to fussy eaters (read: kids)!





I don't really connect with fussy eaters, and hence I try to inculcate that into my kids as well. I had learnt a really healthy recipe of white pasta from a friend where instead of using a lot of maida and cheese, one can use cauliflower and broccoli.





10. This or That: (choose one)





a) Aloo Paratha or Margherita Pizza: Aloo Paratha





b) Banana bread or Dalgona Coffee: Banana Bread





c) Rajma Chawal or Butter Chicken: Rajma Chawal, since I am a vegetarian





d) Pav Bhaji or Chhole Bhature: Chole Bhature on the days my stomach can tolerate, or else Pav Bhaji





e) Candle-light Dinner or Picnic lunch: Picnic Lunch

11. What should your fans and followers await to see from you in the near future?





A lot of exciting projects lined up - 2 of my projects just got announced - my book '7 Sins of Being A Mother' which is going to be out soon; and my film, which is a part of a series 'Feels Like Ishq', will be out soon. Also, my short film 'Quarantine Crush' will be releasing on 23rd July and there are other things I am working on which I'll be sharing with you when the time comes.