The 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place on October 18 at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, bringing some of the world's biggest models back into the spotlight. From Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima to Alex Consani, Candice Swanepoel, Precious Lee and Anok Yai, the runway was packed with familiar faces. Beyond the fashion, social media has been buzzing about everything from the show's performances and celebrity appearances to the lifestyles of the models themselves.





One question that resurfaces every year is: what do Victoria's Secret models eat to stay fit, strong and runway-ready?





Contrary to popular belief, there is no single "Victoria's Secret diet". Instead, different models have spoken over the years about the eating habits and fitness routines that work for them.

While approaches vary, many prioritise lean proteins, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats, while limiting processed foods, refined carbohydrates and added sugars. Some models have also spoken about calorie-controlled eating plans or practices such as intermittent fasting. Many have stressed the importance of balance, moderation and listening to their bodies rather than following restrictive diets.





Here's a look at what some Victoria's Secret models and runway stars have said about their eating habits:

Barbara Palvin: "I Only Did Organic Foods"







Barbara Palvin went viral this year after making a much-awaited return to the Victoria's Secret runway just six weeks after giving birth.





Speaking to Page Six, she shared, "Funny enough, my body bounced back - luckily - really quickly. And I think it's because I've never been healthier. During pregnancy, I really wanted to make sure baby girl was healthy, so I only did organic foods."





"And now postpartum, because I'm breastfeeding, I wanted to make sure I was eating well. So that's how I prepped: I just let my body heal on its own and did some light exercises, but nothing crazy."





Palvin previously also shared details about her everyday meals. In a 2019 interview with Hollywood Life, she said she cooks most of the time. A typical day includes overnight oats for breakfast, while lunch may feature baked chicken with steamed broccoli, cauliflower or sweet potato puree. She said she likes to pair either meat or fish with vegetables. Dinner is usually kept light, though she joked that sometimes it could simply be "a jar of ice cream".

Stella Maxwell: Moderation Over Restriction







In a 2023 interview with Byrdie, model Stella Maxwell said she does not believe in cutting out foods completely or following extreme diet plans.





"For food, I kind of eat in moderation. I don't think it's good to cut anything out 100% or go on some crazy diet," she said.





Maxwell explained that she focuses on portion control and eating in a way that keeps her body happy. Her breakfast favourites include scrambled eggs, avocado, oatmeal, granola and yoghurt. Lunch is often fish, such as salmon, paired with salad, while dinner usually centres around a protein source and greens.





For snacks, she reaches for nuts and dried peas, which she described as "really addictive".

Josephine Skriver: Focusing More On Healthy Lifestyle Than Strict Diet







Josephine Skriver also spoke to Byrdie in 2023 about her approach to food and fitness, emphasising that she eats to support her training and energy levels.





"I've never believed in the word diet - I believe in lifestyle. I don't believe in quick fixes," she said.





Skriver follows what she calls an 80/20 approach, eating most of the time healthily while still allowing room for indulgences. Rather than "cheat days", she prefers the term "treat days".





She said she avoids being overly restrictive and focuses on eating foods that help fuel her workouts. Protein, vegetables and healthy carbohydrates are staples of her diet. Brown rice and sweet potatoes are among her preferred carbohydrate sources because they provide the energy she needs for intense exercise.





Breakfast is often her largest meal of the day and may include scrambled eggs, spinach and brown rice. For snacks, she keeps things simple with fruit, carrots, nuts and nut bars.





Skriver also said she does not cut out entire food groups, believing moderation is more sustainable than strict restrictions.

Kylie Jenner: Bone Broth, Sushi And The Occasional Burger

While Kylie Jenner is not an official Victoria's Secret Angel, she made her Victoria's Secret runway debut at the 2026 show wearing the brand's headline-making Fantasy Bra, reportedly valued at USD 50 million.





In a 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Jenner shared several details about her eating habits.





Her mornings often begin with bone broth mixed with lavender and lemon or fresh celery juice. For caffeine, she prefers a vanilla iced latte made with oat milk.





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Jenner also revealed that her household is completely nut-free because her daughter Stormi is allergic to nuts.





When it comes to meals, she says she can't eat the same foods repeatedly. Typical lunches include chicken with vegetables, tacos or steak burritos, rice and enchiladas. She also enjoys healthy salads, sandwiches made with wheat bread and peach tea.





While travelling, Jenner often orders lemon chicken with white rice, vegetables and kale salad topped with jalapenos and croutons.





Despite her healthy eating habits, she has a few favourite indulgences. Her go-to cheat meal is In-N-Out Burger. Recalling her pregnancy, Jenner said she craved the chain's burgers so much that she ate them at least once a week, usually ordering a double cheeseburger with grilled onions, fries and a Coke.





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She also described herself as a big snacker, naming Barbecue Lay's and Chilli Cheese Fritos among her favourites. Other foods she loves include pomegranate seeds, miso soup, bone broth and sushi, especially sashimi.





For alcohol, Jenner has said she enjoys a Corona Light with lime and occasionally white wine.





One of her more unusual tricks for avoiding late-night snacking is keeping a pre-sliced apple beside her bed. "I'm too lazy to go down the kitchen, so my only choice is that apple," she said.





Overall, the models now embrace listening to their bodies, follow moderation, and even give in to their cravings, instead of following a strict, deprivation diet.