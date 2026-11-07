Diwali and mithai go hand in hand, with favourites like kaju katli, barfi and dry fruits finding a place in almost every festive spread. But amid the celebrations, concerns about food adulteration persist. To help consumers make informed choices, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shared a simple way to check whether the shiny silver leaf (chandi varq) on sweets is genuine.

What Goes Inside Adulterated Silver Foil?

Adulterated silver foil is most commonly substituted with or contaminated with aluminium. While pure silver foil is safe for consumption, the adulterated ones are not.





Maharashtra FDA shared a simple test to help distinguish the real silver leaf from aluminium foil.

Simple Test To Check Chandi Varq

The Maharashtra FDA said in its advisory that genuine silver leaf dissolves when it is rubbed between the fingers. If the same action is performed on aluminium foil, it rolls into a small ball.





The test can prove to be very useful for consumers doing some last-minute shopping for sweets.





Also Read:Is Silver Vark On Your Kaju Katli Non-Vegetarian? Here Is The Truth

FDA's Advisory Ahead Of Diwali

The FDA has asked people to be careful while purchasing sweets and festive gift hampers.





The department has urged consumers to buy sweets and other food items only from licensed or registered establishments. Milk-based sweets should be bought in small quantities, refrigerated and consumed within one or two days.





Customers should check the credentials of the outlet using the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal. Buyers should insist that the bills feature the seller's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence number.





The advisory cautions against purchasing sweets with unnaturally bright colours. Sour-smelling sweets or those showing signs of fungal growth should be avoided.











Buying unusually cheap khoya, ghee and dry fruits should be avoided. Consumers should opt for sealed packs that sport FSSAI licence details.





While buying food or dry fruit hampers, expiry dates, FSSAI licence details, allergen information and vegetarian or non-vegetarian symbols must be checked.





If they find any suspicious food items, consumers can contact the FDA via its toll-free helpline 18002223365 or register a complaint on its grievance portal.