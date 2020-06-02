Cooking Tips: How Big Batch Cooking May Save Your Time And Energy?

There's no doubt that we live in a fast-paced world where most of us are tight on time. Spending hours in kitchen becomes a tough job in such a scenario. This results in ordering quick but (probably) unhealthy foods from hotels and restaurants. It seems like we have a solution to this problem and it's called batch cooking. Batch cooking is basically preparing sufficient amounts of food at one time, which can last up to two to three meals. As per food experts, batch cooking might initially look like a time-taking process, but ultimately it helps to save time, energy and money; moreover, this process provides you with healthy homemade food in every single meal.





Batch cooking helps one to get a good amount of free time after work to indulge in things they like doing.

Cooking at home is always economical. Pre-cooked food prevents us from ordering in from outside, which results in saving a good amount of money.

Cooking can be tedious after a tedious day. So batch cooking saves our energy and helps us to relax after a long hectic day.

Myth Around Batch Cooking:

Several people believe that cooking large batches of meals in advance may ruin the taste and flavour of the food; but the fact is, it allows the flavours to set in, making the dish even more delicious. Hence, you will always find a chicken or mutton-based preparation tasting better the next day. All you need to do is, heat the food with a dash of water to keep it fresh and prevent it from drying out. If you don't believe us, just try it!

Having said that, batch cooking or preparing food in larger amount might not be a good option for people who prefer eating raw fruits and vegetables as those get mushy and brown if cut and stored in fridge for long. Batch cooking also lacks variety, so people who don't like repeating the same foods should plan their meal accordingly.





If you always struggle with time crunch, try batch cooking and store in separate airtight containers in fridge in smaller quantities. This process will make your eating routine healthy and fuss-free. Stay healthy, stay safe!



















