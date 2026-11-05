Diwali celebrations are incomplete without a spread of delicious snacks. If you want to stand out as a host and want to present something unique and tasty, we have the perfect recipe for you. This bite-sized snack is baked, healthy and easy to serve.

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As the festival inches closer, a food content creator shared a simple snack recipe to add a creative twist to the festive menu. Describing the dish as crispy and creamy, the creator, Sunidhi, shared, “I've been wanting to make these for the longest time, and we are finally doing it.” Let's take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients

For the filling

- 1 cup hung curd

- ½ cup crumbled paneer

- 2 tbsp grated cheese

- Red chilli flakes, to taste

- Garlic granules, to taste

- Salt, to taste

- A small pinch of cardamom powder

- 2 tbsp chopped mint leaves

- Chopped onion

For the patty

Filo sheet

Melted butter

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Method of Preparation

For this unique Diwali starter recipe, the creator first combined hung curd, crumbled paneer, grated cheese, chilli flakes, garlic granules, salt, cardamom powder and chopped mint leaves in a bowl and mixed well.

She then took a filo sheet and brushed it lightly with melted butter. After that, she layered more sheets on top, brushing butter between each layer. She then placed the prepared filling along one edge and rolled it tightly.

After rolling, she cut it into bite-sized pieces and placed them in a greased muffin tray. She then baked them in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15–20 minutes, or until the stuffed bite-sized balls got crispy and golden. She topped it off with black sesame seeds and coriander. She served it warm with a sweet chutney.

The video instantly grabbed the attention of social media users. “Omg!!! This is so good,” one of them wrote.

“Perfect for Diwali gatherings,” another commented.

“I think we can try with rice paper,” someone else suggested.

“Craving this pro max,” an individual added.

Would you like to make this for Diwali? Let us know.

Also Read: Why Gifting Dry Fruits Has Become More Expensive This Diwali