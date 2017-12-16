Delhi's Favourite Momo Festival is Back! This Time With Over a 100 Variety of Amazing Momos
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: December 16, 2017 14:54 IST
Momo lovers rejoice! The GoBuzzinga Momo festival is back in the capital and Delhites can't keep there excitement in. After the thunderous response met by the annual festival in past couple of years the fourth edition of the festival is back with a buzzing garden music scene by homegrown artists, a dedicated flea market, quirky ambience and lots and lots of momos. How many do you ask? Over a 100 varieties! Yes you heard us. From chocolate, tandoori, oreo, vodka, achaari, cocktail and cream, maggie, peanut butter, pan, and shrimp- the momo festival has them all, at the Garden of Five Senses this weekend. Your gang of friends, winter afternoon and a hundred variety of sumptuous, piping hot momos, Can a weekend be as amazing? We doubt.
The South-Asian dumpling has slowly emerged to become one of Delhi's most favourite street food. The past of couple especially has seen a meteoric rise in the demand of momos. This year the festival is set to showcase more varieties than what has featured in the previous years. The Thai curry momos is one such special variety we have our eyes set on!
From the city's biggest Momo giants in Café Brown Sugar and Hunger Strike to the relatively new joints, watch them bring out their best and leave you absolutely spoilt for choice. Steam, fried, gravy, vegetarian and non-vegetarian, the annual momo festival is no less than a carnival for all momo lovers in town! As you bite in to the juicy and succulent dumplings, croon to the lilting melodies by the special bands at the garden stage, who are all prepared to keep you enthralled through your slurp-fest.
So, what are you waiting for? The festival is on for just this weekend. Ready to indulge are we?
Where: Garden of Five Senses, Saket; Nearest metro station: Saket (Yellow Line)
When: December 16-17, 2017
Timings: 12noon to 10pm
