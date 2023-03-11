Do you prefer to go out on the weekends? Or are you one of those people that prefers to relax and lie around? Whichever way you choose to spend your week off, be sure that your basic needs, like food, are taken care of. On working days, intentionally or unintentionally a lot of us skip meals, but the weekend seems to be the best time to make up for it. You should start your day by eating a substantial breakfast and also something satisfying to finish the day. We have something planned for you this weekend you can't decide what you want to do. All you have to do is take our word for it and look at the list of locations and meals you could enjoy over the weekend.

Here's How You Can Plan Your Weekend Food Trail.

Breakfast: Start your day with a heavy meal. These are 3 places you can recommend for your weekend breakfast.

1. Sarvana Bhavan

This South Indian outlet is never empty, people stand four hours in queues outside the restaurant to get a table for themselves. Sarvana Bhawan promises to provide the most authentic South Indian tastes. Do check out their Butter Masala Roast Dosa, Onion Uttapam and Mini Idli with Sweet Dahi and filter coffee.

Where: Hotel Sarvana Bhavan - 50, Atul Grove Road, Janpath





What to see around:

Explore Janpath Market

Explore Connaught Place

Visit Gurudwara Shri Bangla Sahib

2. Nagpal Chole Bhature

Amar Colony is an absolutely happening spot, Baba Nagpal boasts of some of the best Chole Bhature in town. Piping hot Chole, fluffy Bhaturas, and Achaar is their best meal to try. You can also opt for rice and Puris with it.





Where: Baba Nagpal Corner, Lajpat Nagar - 4





What to see around: Explore Central Market





3. Shiv Mishthan Bhandar

In the crowded lanes of Chandni Chowk, you will find this so popular eatery that serves the best bedmi poori and alloo and lip-smacking chhole bhature.





Where: Shiv Misthan Bhandar, Chandni Chowk





What to see around:

Visit Jama Masjid

Visit Red Fort

Explore Chandni Chowk Bazar

Explore Kinari Market

4. Ama Cafe

Find this beautiful cafe in the lanes of Majnu Ka Tila Market. Ama Cafe has a variety of menu for breakfast from Himalayan Tibetan Menu, English Breakfast, Pancakes, Freshly Grilled Sandwiches, Museli Bowl and Salad. The café also offers a good range of tea, coffee, juices & shakes.





Where: Majnu Ka Tila





What to see around:

Monastery in Majnu Ka Tila Market

Shop at the local market

Perform Karaoke at the Lee Dragon Restaurant

Try out Himalayan food at Ama Cafe. Photo: NDTV Food

Lunch- From desi Rajma Rice to Italian cuisine, we have got you covered.

1. Jain Chawal Wale

Jain Chawal Wale is one of the most popular breakfast places in Delhi, located at Connaught Place. The outlet sells finger-licking Rajma Chawal with Achaar and Papad as sides. That's not all they have more options to eat including parathas, Chole Bhature, Kadi Chawal, Aloo Poori etc. You can end you lunch with a big glass of Lassi.





Where: Block P, Connaught Place, New Delhi





What to see around:

Shop at Connaught Place Market

Budget-friendly shopping at Janpath Market

Visit Museum of Illusions

2. Diggin Cafe

Diggin is an Italian restaurant with breathtaking surroundings, it's impossible not to be attracted by all the natural beauty while dining here in the outdoor area. Try out their Diggin Special Chicken Loaded Pizza, Spaghetti Aglio E Olio, and Baked Pasta, and end it with sweet Tiramisu.





Where: Santushti Complex, Chanakyapuri or Connaught Place





What to see around:

Visit Nehru Park

Visit National Rail Museum

Visit National Police Museum

Diggin has become one of the favourite spots in Delhi. Photo: Instagram

3. Lha Kitchen

Lha Kitchen is a restaurant that serves authentic Himalayan cuisine from Nepali, Tibetan Bhutanese and Chinese. They have a huge range of menu that offers authentic Asian dishes. We recommend you to try out Nepali Thali, Chicken Choila, Momos, Chicken/veg thenthuk and ended it with their special dessert, Darsaan.





Where: Safdarjung Market





What to see around:

Shop at Safdarjung Market

Visit Deer Park, Hauz Khas

Dinner: End your day with a wholesome meal at these restaurants.

1. Romeo Lane

This place is Insta-worthy! With patio-style seating booths at the rooftop area, artificial trees, and well-done decor, Romeo Lane gives out a perfect date vibe. Along with their top-notch interior, they have also maintained their food standards too. Don't miss out on their Cheese Platter, Paneer Tikka and Chicken Alfredo Pasta.





Where: Romeo Lane - 13, 2nd Floor, Alipur Road, Civil Lines

2. Cafe Lota

If you're hunting for the perfect, earthy cafe where you can go with your family and friend then this is it! We recommend you order Palak Patta Chaat, Konkani Fish Curry, Sindhi Kadi, Aloo Tuk and Chawal.





Where: Cafe Lota - Bhairo Marg, Pragati Maidan





What to see around: Visit Akshardham Temple (Please check timing before visiting)





Palak Patta chaat at Cafe Lota is a must-try. Photo Credit: Haveli Dharampura

3. Pind Balluchi

If you are looking to enjoy a proper Punjabi meal, then get your friends and family to Pind Balluchi restaurant. Their outlets are located all over Delhi, so need not worry. Just look for the closest one near you. Start from mouth-watering appetizers-Paneer Tikka, and Tandoori Chicken to full course meal- Dal Makhani, Butter Chicken, Biryani, and Naan, you will not be disappointed.





Where: Regal Building, Connaught Place





Hope this helps you plan out your weekend getaway with friends and family. Happy weekend!