Holi 2018 Special: 7 Interesting Ways To Make Gujiyas Healthy This Holi!

Sarika Rana | Updated: February 19, 2018 20:02 IST
1. Baked Gujiya
Gujiya tastes the best when it is fried; however, give it a healthy twist by baking it instead of frying. Choose the filling you wish to add and bake it without having to use oil. This way, you will be able to save on some calories if not many and enjoy binging on them. Don't worry about the taste; they might turn out to be better than the fried ones.
2. Sooji Gujiya
The use of all-purpose flour or maida can be very unhealthy, which is why you can add more semolina or sooji to your outer covering along with any filling you choose to add.
Holi 2018: The use of all-purpose flour or maida can be very unhealthy
If you think you have been overloading yourself with sweet gujiyas, then bring savoury baked oats gujiyas to your rescue. Made with wheat flour, dry fruits and oats, this gujiya is bound to make your Holi just too special and healthy.
4. Healthy Dates and Anjeer Gujiya
Dates and figs or anjeer are healthy ingredients that can be used instead of khoya. This gujiya can also be a treat for people suffering from diabetes. To make it even more healthy, bake the gujiya instead of frying it.
5. Dry Fruits Gujiya
Add dry fruits like almonds, pistachios, raisins, dates and cashew nuts in the filling and make it deliciously irresistible. Also known as Ghughras in Rajasthan, dry fruit gujiya makes for a popular dessert during Holi.
Holi 2018: Add dry fruits like almonds, pistachios, raisins, dates and cashew nuts
6. Mixed Fruit Gujiya
Believe it or not, but you can actually use fruits in your gujiya as a filling. You can use apples, pears and plums along with dry fruits like almond, cashew nuts, raisins and coconut. Bake this delight and enjoy it with your friends and family and gorge on it without any guilt.
7. Carrot Gujiya
Carrots are almost out of season; however, you can definitely use them for making delicious carrot gujiyas along with dry fruits and coconut.
This Holi, make sure you choose to celebrate the festival in a healthy way. Give your palates a break and have a safe and nourishing Holi.