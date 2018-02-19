Holi 2018 Special: 7 Interesting Ways To Make Gujiyas Healthy This Holi!

It is that time of the year when you can be guilty of loading up on lots of gujiyas and delicious savouries; it's the time to celebrate Holi that is slated to be celebrated on 2nd March, 2018. On the other hand, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan will be observed on 1st March, 2018. Holi is synonymous to indulging in sweets, especially gujiya, which is a fried dessert, made of all-purpose flour and filled with khoya, sugar and dry fruits inside. There comes a time when you cannot binge on gujiyas anymore considering they are rich and heavy on the tummy. This Holi, give your gujiyas a healthy twist and binge on more than just one. Do not fret as we have got you covered; here are amazing ways to make some healthy gujiyas this Holi.

1. Baked Gujiya

Gujiya tastes the best when it is fried; however, give it a healthy twist by baking it instead of frying. Choose the filling you wish to add and bake it without having to use oil. This way, you will be able to save on some calories if not many and enjoy binging on them. Don't worry about the taste; they might turn out to be better than the fried ones.

2. Sooji Gujiya

The use of all-purpose flour or maida can be very unhealthy, which is why you can add more semolina or sooji to your outer covering along with any filling you choose to add.



Holi 2018: The use of all-purpose flour or maida can be very unhealthy

If you think you have been overloading yourself with sweet gujiyas, then bring savoury baked oats gujiyas to your rescue. Made with wheat flour, dry fruits and oats, this gujiya is bound to make your Holi just too special and healthy.

4. Healthy Dates and Anjeer Gujiya

Dates and figs or anjeer are healthy ingredients that can be used instead of khoya. This gujiya can also be a treat for people suffering from diabetes. To make it even more healthy, bake the gujiya instead of frying it.

5. Dry Fruits Gujiya

Add dry fruits like almonds, pistachios, raisins, dates and cashew nuts in the filling and make it deliciously irresistible. Also known as Ghughras in Rajasthan, dry fruit gujiya makes for a popular dessert during Holi.



Holi 2018: Add dry fruits like almonds, pistachios, raisins, dates and cashew nuts ​



6. Mixed Fruit Gujiya

Believe it or not, but you can actually use fruits in your gujiya as a filling. You can use apples, pears and plums along with dry fruits like almond, cashew nuts, raisins and coconut. Bake this delight and enjoy it with your friends and family and gorge on it without any guilt.

7. Carrot Gujiya

Carrots are almost out of season; however, you can definitely use them for making delicious carrot gujiyas along with dry fruits and coconut.

This Holi, make sure you choose to celebrate the festival in a healthy way. Give your palates a break and have a safe and nourishing Holi.



Happy Holi 2018!