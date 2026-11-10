Kaju Katli is one of the most popular sweets exchanged during Diwali. But did you know that the cashew nut, which is used in this expensive sweet, was not originally found in India?





Cashews have become a regular part of Indian celebrations. Around 450 years ago, there was not a single cashew tree in the country. The nut that is now used in several Indian sweets and dishes actually came from Brazil. The story goes back to the 16th century. Cashews originally grew in Brazil, where the local Tupi people called them 'acaju'. The name referred to the way the nut grows outside the cashew apple.





Portuguese traders later shortened the name to 'caju' and brought the nut to Goa in the 1560s.

There was another reason why the Portuguese brought cashew trees to India. Several parts of the western coast faced soil erosion during the monsoon. So, the deep roots of cashew trees helped hold the soil together and prevent it from washing away.





The Portuguese began planting these trees along the coast, and soon, the cashews became common in the region.





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Kaju And Its Different Names





The Portuguese word 'caju' gradually became 'kaju' in India. Though, not every part of India used the same name for it. In Kerala, cashew was called 'Parangi Andi', which means Portuguese or foreign nut. In Bengal, it was known as 'Hijli Badam'. It was named after the port town where the Portuguese supposedly planted it.





In Tamil, cashew is called 'mundiri'. The word is also associated with grapes. In Indonesia, cashew is called 'Jambu Monyet', which means monkey rose apple. In French, the word for cashew is 'acajou'. The same word is also used for mahogany. Around 1703, English speakers adopted the name through the French word 'acajou' which later became 'cashew', the name used today.





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It Was Once A Poor Man's Crop





Cashews were not always considered a luxury food item in India. For almost a century after they were introduced, they were seen as a poor man's crop. They were mainly grown because the trees helped prevent soil erosion. Today, cashews are used in several Indian dishes, sweets and snacks.





It is interesting how a nut that travelled from Brazil to India around 450 years ago has become such a familiar part of Indian food and celebrations.