Inspite Of Hogging On Munchies, Marijuana Users May Weigh Less: Study

Many people smoke marijuana for recreational purposes or just for the high of it. Though, it's an unhealthy practice as marijuana contains nicotine and some tobacco, it doesn't stop some free-willed to abstain from it. As harmful as this habit is, it might lead the users towards a lower weight; as opposed to the popular notion that they tend to gain more weight. It's a known fact that smoking marijuana leads to a sudden and untimely shoot in hunger pangs. The smokers then indulge in all sorts of munchies to stump out their unbearable food cravings. On this basis, a common belief has been doing the rounds that marijuana smokers end up gaining extra weight. However, a recent study suggests otherwise. Read on to know more.





The researchers of the study sourced data from the National Epidemiologic Survey of Alcohol and Related Conditions to analyse the Body Mass Index (BMI) of 33,000 participants whose age was 18 years and above. The actual weight difference between users and non-users was found to be passable, but the variation - around 2 pounds - among the entire sample size was quite evident. The study also divulged that new and regular users were less likely to be overweight or obese.

Omayma Alshaarawy, lead author of the study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, revealed, "Over a three-year period, all participants showed a weight increase, but interestingly, those who used marijuana had less of an increase compared to those that never used. Our study builds on mounting evidence that this opposite effect occurs."





"An average 2-pound difference doesn't seem like much, but we found it in more than 30,000 people with all different kinds of behaviors and still got this result," Alshaarawy said.





Smoking marijuana leads to a sudden and untimely shoot in hunger pangs





So, how and why cannabis leaves (marijuana) makes such an impact on our body weight? There could be many reasons behind it. "It could be something that's more behavioural like someone becoming more conscious of their food intake as they worry about the munchies after cannabis use and gaining weight. Or it could be the cannabis use itself, which can modify how certain cells, or receptors, respond in the body and can ultimately affect weight gain. More research needs to be done." Alshaarawy stated.





She also advised against adding marijuana in any weight loss diet plan. Even though it might prevent obesity, its negative effects have far more repercussions and could prove deadly for overall health.







