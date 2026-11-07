Diwali parties are all about delicious food, festive sweets, music, dancing and endless fun. And what better way to kick off the celebrations than with a unique beverage? While regular soft drinks are a common choice, a content creator has shared an easy way to give classic Coke a spicy twist in just a few minutes.





The Spicy Masala Coke uses simple ingredients that are easy to find at home, including red chilli powder, chaat masala, salt, lemon and jalapeños. To prepare it, start by spreading the masala mix around the rim of the glasses and add ice cubes for extra flavour. The glasses are then filled with lemon slices, jalapeños, and chilled Coke. This recipe does not need much preparation.





To make Spicy Masala Coke, first take a bowl and mix one teaspoon of red chilli powder, chaat masala and salt. Next, rub some lemon juice around the edges of the glasses and dip them into the masala mix so that it sticks to the rim. Keep the remaining masala aside.

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Now, take some ice cubes in a separate bowl and sprinkle the leftover masala over them. Mix well so that the ice gets coated with the spices. Now put them in the glasses and add a few lemon drops and jalapeño slices. Finally, pour chilled Coke or Diet Coke into the glasses and serve the drink immediately.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Jalapenos? Wondering how it'll be, but definitely gonna try.” Another shared, “Looks great but my spice tolerance could never.”





“This sounds amazing,” a comment read. An individual stated, “I'm going to do that with Sprite, looks good.”





Another mentioned, “Masala Coke with jalapeno is unhinged in the best way.”





Also Read: Last-Minute Diwali Guests? Make These Easy Indian Snacks In 5 Minutes