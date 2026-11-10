Bhai Dooj is a lovely excuse to celebrate your bond with your brother and the rest of the family. And since it comes soon after Diwali, there is usually no shortage of family get-togethers and festive food. If you are planning to make something at home this year, you do not have to spend hours in the kitchen or rely on deep-fried snacks. Your air fryer can help you put together a few tasty options without using any oil. Here are six quick recipes you can try for the occasion.





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Here Are 6 Quick No-Oil Recipes To Make On Bhai Dooj 2026

1. No-Oil Paneer Tikka

Paneer tikka is an easy snack to prepare when you want something filling and flavourful. All you have to do is cut 200 g paneer into cubes and mix with half a cup of thick curd, a teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, roasted besan and salt.

Add diced capsicum and onion, and coat everything well with the marinade. Let it rest for 10 minutes, then arrange the pieces in the air fryer basket. Cook at 200°C for 8-12 minutes, turning the pieces halfway through. Serve with mint chutney.

2. Air-Fried Hara Bhara Kebabs

These green kebabs are a good way to add some vegetables to your snack platter. Boil and drain half a cup of peas, then mash them with one boiled potato, a handful of blanched spinach, chopped coriander, green chilli, ginger and salt.





Add a little roasted besan or breadcrumbs to bind the mixture. Shape it into small kebabs and place them in the air fryer basket. Cook at 180°C for 12-14 minutes, flipping them halfway through. They should be firm and lightly browned on the outside.

3. No-Oil Masala Makhana

If you want something that takes very little preparation, make a batch of masala makhana. Put two cups of makhana in the air fryer basket and cook at 160°C for 5-7 minutes, shaking the basket once or twice so they roast evenly. Once crisp, transfer them to a bowl.





Add salt, black pepper, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder and a little chaat masala. Toss well and serve. You can also add a few drops of lemon juice just before serving.

4. Air-Fried Sweet Potato Chaat

Sweet potato chaat is a simple snack that brings a little sweetness and spice to the table. Peel and cut one large sweet potato into bite-sized cubes. Toss with salt, red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder and a pinch of chaat masala.





Arrange the pieces in a single layer in the air fryer and cook at 200°C for 12-15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through. Once cooked, add chopped onion, coriander, lemon juice and a little more chaat masala. You can serve it with green chutney.

5. No-Fry Papdi Chaat

You can make papdi chaat at home without deep-frying the papdis. Mix half a cup of whole wheat flour with a pinch of ajwain and salt. Add water gradually and knead into a firm dough. Roll it out thinly, cut into small rounds and prick each one with a fork so they do not puff up.





Arrange them in the air fryer and cook at 180°C for 6-8 minutes, checking that they turn crisp without burning. Once cool, top with boiled potatoes, boiled chickpeas, curd, green chutney, tamarind chutney and chaat masala.





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6. Air-Fried Masala Corn

For a snack that is easy to put together, try masala corn. Take one or two corn cobs, remove the husks and place them in the air fryer. Cook at 200°C for about 10-12 minutes, turning them halfway through.

Once the kernels are cooked, carefully remove the cobs and let them cool slightly.





Slice off the kernels and mix with salt, red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder, lemon juice and chopped coriander. You can also add finely chopped onion for a little crunch.





Which recipe are you planning to try first? Let us know in the comments below.