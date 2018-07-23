Significance Of Nimbu And Mirch Totka: Is There Any Science Behind The Common Belief

Have you ever noticed seven green chillies (mirchi) and a lemon (nimbu) tied to each other and hung on a shop's shutter, factory, or any workplace and at the entrance of most households; to some it may sound eerie and creepy, for most it may be a totka to ward off evil. Often known as nazar battu, this totka is believed to keep any evil eye away from a flourishing business or prosperity in general. However, it is believed there may be a more logical significance to it. If you thought this totka has always been a way to stave off 'buri nazar,' wait till you see some stories behind it. Here are some mythological and scientific reasons around nimbu-mirch totka that make it a common belief in the Indian culture, especially Northern India.





Significance Of Nimbu-Mirch Totka





1. Goddess Lakshmi and Alakshmi





According to the Indian mythology, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, who is considered the goddess of prosperity, had a twin sister called Alakshmi. Alakshmi is known to be the epitome of misfortune and poverty and represents the owl, which is one of the three associations of Lakshmiji that also include elephant and lotus. In order to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, devotees generally offer sweets and fruits to the deity. It is believed that, by doing so, Ma Lakshmi blesses the households with wealth and prosperity. On the other hand, Alakshmi is said to like sour, bitter and hot offerings. Therefore, nimbu and mirch are hung together at the entrance to keep her away from entering.

lemon chilli totka





2. A Logical explanation from the ancient world





In the ancient times, when there were kachcha roads and people travelled through jungles on foot to reach their destinations, they used to carry few chillies and lemons along with water. If they grew thirsty and dehydrated, they would squeeze juice from the lemon in water and drink to refresh themselves. Chillies, on the other hand, played a huge role in determining if snake bites were poisonous or not. Traversing their way through the jungles, people often got bitten by poisonous snakes. In order to determine if the bite was poisonous, the victim would eat a chilli. If his tongue would have no sensation, it meant that that the snake was poisonous. If the victim felt his mouth burn due to the hot taste, it meant the snake was non-poisonous. Over-time, this led to the misconception that the lemon and chillies helped ward-off evil while travelling.





Travellers used to carry few chillies and lemons along with water





3. Acted as natural disinfectants





During ancient times, when there were no pakka houses, people used lemons and chillies as natural disinfectants. The strong smell and taste of the two ingredients helped kill insects and kept pests away from entering the kachcha houses.





While we still don't know how this totka became a part of the Indian belief, most people still believe it to be true. Truth, myth or a mere superstition, nobody knows! Do you believe in this totka? Do let us know in the comment section below!







