Why burn a phuljhadi when you can eat one this Diwali? MasterChef India Season 5 winner Kirti Bhoutika has taken festive celebrations up a notch with a quirky and delicious twist on the traditional sparkler. Swapping fireworks for food, she whipped up an edible phuljhadi that looks exactly like the real one but is meant to be savoured rather than lit.

“Crispy buttery cookie sticks dipped in white chocolate and coated with homemade edible silver glitter,” the chef wrote as she shared the detailed recipe.

Ingredients

For the Cookie Sticks:

- Maida – 120 g

- Salted butter – 35 g

- Icing sugar – 30 g

- Milk – 25–30 g (as required)

- Vanilla – ½ tsp

For the Coating:

- White chocolate mixed with elaichi powder – as required

For the homemade glitter:

- Rice paper – As required

- Edible silver lustre dust – A little

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Method of Preparation

Kirti started by mixing butter, icing sugar and vanilla in a bowl until it was smooth. To this she added maida and milk to form a soft dough. She then rolled the dough out and cut it into strips. After cutting the stripes, she rolled them into thin sticks and baked at 170°C for 12–15 minutes until they were lightly golden.

For the coating, she melted white chocolate with elaichi powder, and to make the glitter, she blended rice paper with food-grade edible silver lustre dust. After the cookie sticks cooled down completely, she dipped ¾ of each cookie stick in melted white chocolate and rolled them in the silver glitter. After setting them for a few minutes, the edible phuljhadis were ready to be served.

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The unique recipe was a hit online. “This is the extremist creative imagination that I have seen for a festival,” a user wrote.

“So creative. I wish I could get these,” read a comment.

Most foodies were impressed by the creativity of the recipe. One of them wrote, “That is really innovative.”

“That is really innovative,” another said.

Would you like to try this unique recipe at home? Let us know.