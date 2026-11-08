Diwali is all about sitting around the table, catching up with family and friends, exchanging sweets and, of course, enjoying plenty of delicious food. From elaborate festive spreads to quick bites served during card games and conversations, food is at the heart of every Diwali celebration.





And if you are hosting a Diwali party this year, a snack board can be an easy way to bring together several flavours in one colourful platter. The celebrations





This Mini Diwali Snack Board combines creamy jalapeno cheese balls, crispy potato poppers and refreshing avocado-topped chaklis, giving traditional festive snacking a fun twist.

The best part is that you don't need to spend hours preparing an elaborate menu. These simple bites can be made separately and arranged together on one platter, making them perfect for a Diwali get-together.





How To Make The Mini Diwali Snack Board





1. Start with the cream cheese balls





Take cream cheese in a bowl and add finely chopped jalapenos, chilli flakes, oregano and fresh coriander. Mix everything well until the ingredients are evenly combined.





Take small portions of the mixture and roll them into bite-sized balls.





For a festive finish, roll the cheese balls in toasted sesame seeds, coating them evenly. Set them aside until you're ready to assemble the board.





Serve the cream cheese balls with crackers for an easy, creamy and slightly spicy bite.

2. Make the crispy potato poppers





For the next element, take grated boiled potatoes in a bowl. Add salt, chilli flakes and cornflour and mix until everything comes together into a firm mixture.





Take small portions and shape them into little poppers or sticks.





Heat oil in a pan and fry the potato bites until they turn golden and crisp on the outside. Remove them and place them on a plate lined with kitchen paper to get rid of excess oil.





These crispy potato bites add a crunchy element to the otherwise creamy and refreshing platter.





3. Give chaklis a fresh twist





For the final element, take ready-made chaklis and turn them into bite-sized festive canapes. Mash avocado in a bowl and season it with salt, pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice. Mix until smooth and creamy.





Top each chakli with a spoonful of the avocado mixture and finish with a few pomegranate seeds. The creamy avocado, tangy lemon and juicy pomegranate add a fresh contrast to the crisp chakli.





4. Assemble the Diwali board





Now comes the fun part. Arrange the cream cheese balls and crackers, crispy potato poppers and avocado-topped chaklis on a large serving board or platter.





You can place the different snacks in sections or scatter them around the board for a more casual, abundant look. Add a few extra pomegranate seeds or herbs around the platter for a festive finish.





Vola! Your mini Diwali snack board is ready to serve.





With creamy, crispy, spicy and refreshing bites all on one platter, this is the kind of snack spread that can sit at the centre of a Diwali party while everyone helps themselves between conversations, games and celebrations.



