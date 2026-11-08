Diwali season is here and festive celebrations call for delicious snacks to share with family and friends. If you are looking to add something different to your festive menu, dhokla chaat makes for an interesting option.





The street-style snack combines soft and spongy dhokla with tangy chutneys, creamy yoghurt and crunchy sev. The dish brings together a mix of sweet, spicy and savoury flavours. Content creator Pooja Purohit shares how you can prepare dhokla chaat at home.





In the caption, she wrote, "Diwali parties without chaat starters? No way, it's a MUST !! I thought of making regular instant dhoklas for the Diwali party, but then I thought, let's give this a chaat makeover, so here it is. This Diwali, do try it out; it's dhokla and it's chaat it can never go wrong."

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Ingredients





For the dhokla

- 1 cup besan (gram flour)

- ¾ cup water

- ¼ tsp turmeric powder

- Salt to taste

- 1 tbsp oil

- 1 tbsp lemon juice

- 1 tsp Eno fruit salt





For the tempering

- 1 tbsp oil

- ½ tsp mustard seeds

- 7–8 curry leaves

- 1–2 green chillies, slit





For assembling the chaat

- ½ cup whisked yoghurt

- 2–3 tbsp green chutney

- 2–3 tbsp tamarind chutney

- ½ tsp chaat masala

- ½ tsp roasted cumin powder

- A handful of sev

- Pomegranate pearls

- Fresh coriander leaves

- Boondi, for garnish (optional)





Instructions





1. Take besan in a large mixing bowl. Add salt and turmeric powder.





2. Gradually pour in water while whisking to make a lump-free batter. Add oil and lemon juice and mix well.





3. Just before steaming, add Eno to the batter and gently mix until it becomes light and fluffy.





4. Grease dhokla moulds with oil. Pour the batter into them, filling each mould only about three-fourths of the way. Place them in a steamer and cook for around 12-15 minutes.





5. Heat oil in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add curry leaves and slit green chillies. Stir briefly and turn off the heat.





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6. Remove the steamed dhokla from the moulds and place them on a plate. Pour the prepared tempering over them so that they absorb the flavours.





7. Take serving bowls and spread a layer of whisked yoghurt at the bottom. Add green chutney and tamarind chutney.





8. Place the steamed dhokla pieces over the yoghurt and chutneys. Sprinkle chaat masala and roasted cumin powder on top.





9. Garnish generously with sev, pomegranate pearls, boondi and freshly chopped coriander leaves.





10. Prepare the bowls just before serving so that the dhokla stays soft while the sev retains its crunch. Serve immediately.