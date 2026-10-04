Two years ago, Leah Marcus and Yasaman Bakhtiar launched food brand Good Girl Snacks, and the story of its origins continues to excite people.





The US-based startup has raised $3 million in a seed funding round at an $8.5 million valuation, as per a CNBC report. It launched its “Hot Girl Pickles” brand in February 2024 after the founders began sharing pickle-related content on TikTok. The brand initially sold online before expanding into US retailers, including Whole Foods Market and Erewhon.





Marcus and Bakhtiar met while studying at the University of Southern California and have built the business around social-media-led branding and direct consumer engagement. The two Gen Z founders quit their regular jobs to build the startup. On its website, the company offers a range of pickles in a variety of flavours. Its two most recent launches are priced at $3.66 per 2.2 oz pouch.

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Brand Identity Around Mindset





Good Girl Snacks has built its brand identity around names designed to reflect a mindset rather than a physical state, according to the company website.

Explaining the concept behind “Good Girl Snacks” and “Hot Girl Pickles,” the company stated that the names draw inspiration from social-media trends such as “hot girl walks” and “girl dinners,” using “girl” as an adjective associated with energy, confidence and everyday enjoyment.





The branding strategy combines distinctive naming, playful visuals and social-media culture, which has given them a unique identity despite their ordinary, everyday product. With more than 1.8 lakh social media followers, the company's digital appeal centres on posting playful and colourful visuals that resonate with younger consumers, many of whom described the concept as “refreshing”.





According to CNBC, founders Marcus, 26, and Bakhtiar, 27, began exchanging TikTok videos about pickles daily in 2023, eventually turning their shared interest into a business.





“Our brand doesn't take itself seriously. We're self-deprecating on social media all the time. We do things that aren't typically done in our category,” Marcus told the publication.





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Based in Los Angeles, the startup has not publicly disclosed details about its revenue or profitability.