Most people throw away coffee grounds after making their morning cup of coffee. But these leftover grounds can be useful in many ways around the house and in the garden. An Instagram page dedicated to Naturalist Sir David Frederick Attenborough recently shared a post that explains why coffee grounds should not simply end up in the dustbin. The post read, "Throwing away coffee grounds is one of the worst things you can do—they're an invaluable resource for both home and garden."

Here are different ways to reuse coffee grounds at home.

1. Natural Fertiliser

Coffee grounds can be added to compost. These contain potassium and can be used as a natural fertiliser and help enhance plant resistance. Coffee grounds also attract earthworms, which can help improve soil health and repel pests like slugs and moles.





Also Read | How Long Can You Store Diwali Sweets? Here's What Food Authority Says

2. Absorb Unpleasant Smells

Coffee grounds can absorb unpleasant smells from refrigerators and other parts of the house. They can even be used to clean certain surfaces and freshen up dark wooden furniture. Dry the used grounds, put them in a small open container and place it where you want to reduce unwanted smells. When mixed with essential oils, they also provide a pleasant aroma.

3. Removing Stubborn Dirt

The slightly rough texture of coffee grounds can also help remove stubborn dirt from some surfaces. While they can be used for scrubbing, avoid using them on delicate surfaces that are prone to scratching.

4. Furniture Scratches

Coffee grounds can also help darken small scratches on dark wooden furniture. Apply a little to the affected area and test it on a hidden spot first to check the colour.

5. Natural Scrub For Hands

If you have used coffee grounds at home, you can mix them with a little coconut oil to make a simple hand scrub. Gently rub the mixture on your hands and wash it off with water.





Also Read | Varanasi Has A 80-Year-Old Hidden Chaat Gem, Locals Know Exactly Where To Find It





Coffee grounds are a versatile household and gardening essential, serving as a natural fertiliser, pest repellent, and deodoriser.