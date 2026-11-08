Varanasi has so many iconic food shops, where some places have been serving the same local dishes for more than 50 years. Among the many dishes people enjoy in the city, chaat holds a special place. While shops like Deena Chaat Bhandar, Ram Bhandar and Kashi Chat Bhandar are popular names, locals know Devi Chaat Bhandar has been serving the most authentic chaat and golgappas for over 80 years.





A food content creator recently visited this shop and showed what makes it different from other famous food spots. There are no fancy decorations or team of workers. Just one man handles the shop and continues the work started by his father. Interestingly, the owner prepares all the ingredients at home before serving them to customers.





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Speaking about the shop, the Devi Chaat Bhandar owner said, “This shop is nearly eighty years old, it was run by my father and now I run it. Everything we sell is made in house.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “His dad was a legend people didn't know. True Banarasi, before Banaras became what it is now. With immense honesty and love for his craft. I still tell stories of him and how he ran his shop. Legendary man.”





Another shared, “Not just a street snack, it's an absolute emotion.”





“It's good. I've been eating from this place since childhood,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “You won't get such golgappe in all of Purvanchal.”





Another mentioned, “Mouthwatering stuff.”





One more added, “Best thing is he serves without onion, garlic and his special masala.”





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If you visit Varanasi, you can stop at Devi Chaat Bhandar on Khari Kuan Road, Ramapura Luxa. The shop is open from 5 pm to 10 pm every day.