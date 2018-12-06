Video: Aradhya Can't Take Her Eyes Off Of Navya Nanda's Gorgeous 21st Birthday Cake!

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda turned 21 today

Aradhya couldn't stop staring at Navya Nanda's beautiful cake

Video shows Navya cutting the cake with her family

Bollywood supremo Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, turned 21 today, and the family obviously wished the young woman on their respective social media pages. While Navya's mother and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, wished her daughter with an adorable throwback picture, actor Abhishek Bachchan also posted a picture of Navya on his Instagram page, calling her 'the coolest kid in the world.' Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that the young diva has always been 'mamu's pet,' giving us a peak into the amazing relationship he shares with his stunning niece. Apart from her famous family, Navya Nanda is popular for her gorgeous looks and is a star in her own right. Nanda is often spotted wearing designer wear at events and functions, giving the top most actors and models a run for their money.





A video of Navya Nanda cutting a super cute birthday cake has surfaced on Instagram. The video was posted today and shows Navya surrounded by her mother, her maami (aunt) and Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and other family members, while she blows out the candles on her birthday cake. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, little Aradhya, looks at the gorgeous cake, as her older sister cuts it.





Also Read: 5 Diet And Beauty Secrets Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan That You Can Steal!

Take a look at the inside video from Navya Nanda's birthday celebrations:

Doesn't the cake look oh-so beautiful? Decorated in hues of pink and gold, the cake has a number of stars and cake toppers, indicating with Nanda's age. We can even see Jaya Bachchan lean in to help Navya Nanda cut the cake, while Abhishek Bachchan is seen entertaining other guests in the background. We're not sure where this video was shot, but it appears to have been taken from Navya's younger brother Agastya Nanda's profile. Well, we wish Navya Nanda a very happy 21st birthday!







