Jaipur is known for its rich food culture and traditional delicacies. Some of its most memorable food discoveries are found in tucked-away shops in old streets. Food vlogger Shweta Pruthi recently visited the 75-year-old Gulabchand Dairy on Chaura Rasta in Jaipur's Old City area, where she tried its famous hand-churned makhan.





She revealed that the dairy serves the traditional butter in two varieties – plain sada makhan and a kesar pista version. The vlogger tried the latter and was particularly impressed by its delicate texture.





Sharing her experience on Instagram, she said, “It's basically hand-churned butter, but unlike anything you've probably had before. It's so soft, airy and delicate, and they do it in two versions.” Calling the kesar pista makhan unforgettable, she added, “That taste, that texture, that smell. It's one of those foods that just stays with you.”

The vlogger was so impressed that she went on to say, “If you didn't eat this in Jaipur, then what did you eat?” She addressed the food shop's modest Google rating, which she felt should not put people off from visiting.





Also Read: Kanpur's Cult-Favourite Bun Makkhan Gets A Fruity, Cheesy Upgrade In Noida





While admitting that it was “not the cleanest place you'll ever eat at”, she encouraged foodies not to let that stop them from trying the makhan.





Apart from the signature butter, she also sampled the shrikhand, describing it as “tangy, creamy and exactly what you want on a hot Jaipur afternoon”. She tried its fruit cream and chhaach as well, but maintained that the makhan was the highlight of her visit. “It's one of those things I would happily travel back to Jaipur just to eat it,” she concluded.

Viewers expressed curiosity about the dairy's hand-churned makhan in the comments section. Many added it to their list of food spots to explore in Jaipur.





One user wrote, "My all-time fav from the streets of Jaipur."





Another added, "Wow, this looks sooo buttery."





Not everyone wanted to visit the place. A user wrote, "Just over hyped."





"Would you really travel back to Jaipur just to have a Makhan? When you can put wahi taste and texture at your homemade makhan?" asked a viewer.





Also Read: Video: Food Vlogger Tries Unique Makhan Tarbooz In Vrindavan, Calls It Delicious





An individual shared, "I have tried it too. It just melts in the mouth and is so flavorful."





Would you like to try Jaipur's famous kesar pista makkhan? Let us know in the comments below.