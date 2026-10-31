French fries are usually eaten with ketchup, cheese or different seasonings, but one food lover has found a very different way to enjoy them. Food content creator Rege has caught the internet's attention by sharing his love for crispy chips with kadhi pakora.

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Rege revealed that the recipe has a special place in his heart because his mother has been making it since the 1970s. She first tried the combination after visiting a British fish and chip shop. Instead of adding the usual curry sauce, she used Punjabi kadhi, a dish made with yoghurt and spices. The hot kadhi softens the pakoras while the fries add crispiness.





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For the creator, this is more than just an unusual food combination. It reminds him of his childhood, his family and the Punjabi flavours he grew up enjoying.





On Instagram, the creator wrote, “Kadhi Pakora on Chips. Nostalgic Punjabi. Kadhi = creamy, tangy yoghurt gravy with crispy pakoras. Mum's made kadhi every two weeks for as long as I can remember. First night with chawal, second night with chips. Everyone knew the second night popped. This is Nostalgic Punjabi, the dishes I grew up on.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “This looks absolutely off the chain.”





Another shared, “Wait what, this makes so much sense.”





“This looks unreal,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “This looks amazing, totally up my dad's ally. Will have to make it for him sometimes.”





Another mentioned, “Bro, try cheddar cheese on top as well. Not sure at what point we started doing it, but cheddar on-top of kadhi chawl became a thing for my fam.”





One more added, “Never had this and I feel cheated, however, I will be trying it now.”





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Rege also shared the recipe for making Punjabi kadhi pakora with chips on his Substack page. To prepare the dish, mix gram flour, yoghurt, turmeric and salt to make the base. You can add a little lemon juice. In a separate pan, heat mustard oil and add mustard seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black pepper, cloves, cinnamon and curry leaves.





Add sliced onions, chopped garlic, ginger, green chillies and tomato, then cook until soft. Slowly mix water into the flour and yoghurt mixture before pouring it into the pan. Keep stirring to prevent lumps from forming. Let the kadhi cook on low heat for 20 to 25 minutes until it becomes thick.





Add garam masala and a little butter if you like. Then put pakoras and cook for another 10 to 15 minutes. Serve the hot kadhi pakora with crispy chips for dipping.