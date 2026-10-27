Actor Vijay Deverakonda has been in the spotlight again. The 37-year-old star recently appeared in his latest film Ranabaali alongside his wife, actress Rashmika Mandanna. But while his transformation for the film has brought attention to diet, in a recent conversation, Vijay talked about preparing for an older film and how he had take extreme measures to make sure he achieves it.

Nikhil Kamath's Big AI Bet: Why India Should Look Beyond Silicon Valley

When Will India Get Its Own Apple, Samsung? Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Timeline

"We Don't Have 5 Years": Celebrated American General Sounds Alarm On War

Is AI Bubble Waiting To Burst? Nikhil Kamath Warns Of Tougher Months Ahead

"Certainty Is A Problem": Nikhil Kamath On Marriage, Children And Future

Yoga, Millets, Vaccines: S Jaishankar On How India Is Building Stronger Ties | NDTV World Summit

When Will India Get Its Own Apple, Samsung? Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Timeline

From Geopolitics To Gen Z: Shashi Tharoor's Candid Conversation At NDTV World Summti

Neha Goyal Makes Stunning Asian Games Gold Revelation At NDTV World Summit 2026

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Drops Big Hint On Tata Sons Listing Row At NDTV World Summit





In a conversation with filmmaker and interviewer Sudhir Srinivasan, Vijay talked about working in the 2022 film Liger and how drastically he had to cut down his water intake while shooting the film.

Vijay Deverakonda On Restricting Water For Liger

During the interview, Vijay said his water intake initially stood at around four to six litres a day. But it was gradually reduced during his preparation and eventually dropped to about 200 ml a day. The restrictions became even more difficult in the hours leading up to a shoot.

"In the last 10 hours before the shoot, you're not drinking water. You are just licking an ice cube," he said, adding, "It's not at all healthy."





The actor described how thoughts of water began to occupy his mind as the restriction continued.





"Every second, from the time I was drinking 300 ml of water a day, every minute you are just like: water, water, water. That's all you need. That's all you want at that moment," he said.











The experience became so difficult that he struggled to get through the day. "When I was licking that ice cube and was not allowed water, I was sleeping thinking of water. I was like, I can't function like this," he said.





Vijay also recalled telling his team to arrange chilled coconut water. "I told them, I want coconut water, get four litres of it. I didn't want food, I just wanted chilled coconut water," he said.

Why Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Diet Was Unhealthy

Vijay's account is a reminder of the lengths actors sometimes go to for a particular on-screen appearance. But severely restricting fluids is not a safe weight-loss method. In fact, it could actually lead to dehydration. "Dehydration can lead to fatigue, dizziness and even affect vital organs like kidneys if ignored," warns nutritionist Shilpa Arora, highlighting why hydration needs go beyond just drinking water.





The body needs adequate hydration to regulate temperature, maintain circulation and support normal kidney function. Licking an ice cube does not provide anything close to the fluid the body needs.





The actor himself acknowledged the risks, saying the routine was unhealthy. His experience should not be treated as a diet plan to follow, whether for weight loss or a physical transformation.