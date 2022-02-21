When the air is crisp, the snow is falling, and the wind is blowing, you might be in the mood to stay inside and warm up with a hot beverage. There are plenty of restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops that serve an array of traditional and original hot beverages. Put on a cosy sweater and boots and head out to one of our top picks for a hot beverage in Mammoth Lakes.





Best Of The Coffee Shops in Mammoth Lakes, California

1. Mammoth Coffee Roasting Company

The newest coffee shop on the Mammoth Lakes scene, Mammoth Coffee Roasting Co. has been selling whole-sale coffee in town for a few years but just opened its own coffee shop in 2021. The coffee shop has cosy seating options for working and a donut selection to die for (including vegan options!) plus other pastries.

2. Stellar Brew & Natural Café

A local favourite for hot coffee and organic sustainable food, Stellar Brew is located in a little blue cabin on Main Street near the Chevron gas station. A long hand-carved wood table is a great spot to sit and meet other travellers while you sip on a freshly brewed cup of fair trade coffee or one of more than 20 loose leaf tea options. An extensive menu of healthy, grab-and-go menu items includes gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian meals.

3. Looney Bean

A Mammoth Lakes specialty coffee shop mainstay since 1992, the Looney Bean got new ownership and a makeover in 2021. Pair a hot cup of locally-roasted coffee with a fresh-baked pastry or muffin. Their drink and pastry menu always have great seasonal flavours (such as the ever-popular search and rescue bar, and kick back in an oversized leather chair next to the stone fireplace.

4. Vida Coffee

New to the Village at Mammoth, Vida Coffee is the perfect place to grab a warm morning drink before you catch a free bus to one of Mammoth Mountain's lodges. The coffee shop also has some seating if you are a tad early for your bus and want to stay warm before hitting the slopes.

5. Black Velvet Coffee

Black Velvet serves pour-over coffee that is made to order from organic, rain forest alliance, and fair-trade coffees and drinks from the espresso bar are made with style. With rotating craft beer selections on tap and more than 30 bottles of wine including biodynamic California wineries, Black Velvet has a warm drink or adult beverage for everyone in your group. Love their coffee? Take some home with you! Each bag of Black Velvet coffee is locally roasted to order to guarantee the freshest beans.

6. Starbucks

Yes, of course, Mammoth Lakes has a Starbucks - two actually! The Starbucks on Main Street has seating, meeting space and a drive-thru for that full-service feel. Or pick up a quick drink from the Starbucks next door to Vons as a reward for getting your grocery shopping done.

Other Spots to Warm Up in Mammoth Lakes

Side Door Café

Located in the Village at Mammoth, Side Door Wine Bar & Café is a casually elegant relief from the outdoors. In the front of the café, a walk-up and order counter serves hot food like crepes, paninis, soup, and fondue, while the back section is a quiet wine bar. Locally roasted Black Velvet coffee is served at the espresso bar (we recommend one of the adult coffee options) and an extensive selection of wines and cocktails are available by the glass.

Tamarack Lodge

There is no better spot to cosy up after a snowshoe or cross-country ski adventure in Mammoth Lakes than the fireplace at Tamarack Lodge. Located just steps from the Tamarack Cross-Country Ski Center, the historic log cabin is rustic and comfortable. Inside the main log cabin, a roaring fireplace with couches and seating offers a respite from the outdoors. Order a cup of hot chocolate, or a drink from the bar and enjoy a relaxing afternoon by the fire.

The Mill Café

Mammoth Mountain's slope-side restaurant and bar has indoor and outdoor fireplaces to warm your fingers and toes. The Mill located near Stump Alley Express (Chair 2) is an ideal spot to escape from a cold day on the slopes. Order a hot toddy or peppermint patty from the bar and let your gloves and hat defrost. You'll be rejuvenated and ready to take a few more laps, or maybe just order another hot drink and call it a good day.







